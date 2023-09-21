Mama Hooch rapist brothers appeal against convictions and sentences

Mama Hooch rapist brothers Danny and Roberto Jaz have been jailed at an emotionally charged sentencing.

Mama Hooch rapist brothers Roberto and Danny Jaz have both appealed against their convictions and sentences.

The Jaz brothers were arrested in 2018 as part of a police investigation dubbed Operation Sinatra.

In August, Roberto Jaz, 38, was sentenced to 17 years’ imprisonment, while Danny Jaz, 40, a father of two, was sentenced to 16 and a half years’ imprisonment. Minimum non-parole periods of 50% were imposed for both men.

Between them, the pair sexually assaulted or drugged 23 patrons of Mama Hooch, the now infamous central city bar their father owned, along with the nearby Italian restaurant Venuti.

From 2015 to late 2018, Danny attacked 15 women, many of whom he brazenly followed into the toilets at Mama Hooch late at night, where he forced himself upon them.

Roberto sexually assaulted five women – filming one of them while he raped her at Venuti.

After they were arrested, the pair’s father, Michael Jaz, pubically accused police of corruption, alleging they’d forced women to fabricate evidence against his sons.

The duo were convicted of dozens of crimes including rape, sexual violation, indecent assault and spiking drinks.

On Thursday morning, the Ministry of Justice confirmed that they had received an appeal against the conviction and sentence from both Roberto and Danny.

Judge Paul Mabey, KC, previously said the brothers’ “predatory and heartless” offending was driven by arrogance, a misguided self belief and a complete lack of respect for the rights of the vulnerable young women they’d attacked and left “severely damaged”.

That “damage” had infiltrated the “minds and hearts” of those close to the victims, Judge Mabey said.

The brothers had lied to try and escape conviction, and shown no remorse, he said.

“You are not men of good character, you’re sexual predators,” the judge said to applause and a cry of “absolutely” from the public gallery.

During sentencing, eight survivors of the Jaz brothers’ offending faced the pair and read victim impact statements. They spoke of feeling scared, ashamed, vulnerable, anxious and lacking in trust since they were attacked.