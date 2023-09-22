Man admits stabbing Napier woman in her home and leaving her to die

Arohaina Henare, 34, was murdered in Napier in November 2022.

A man has admitted stabbing a woman in her Napier home and leaving her to die.

The man, aged in his forties, who has interim name suppression, appeared in the High Court at Napier via audio-visual link from prison before Justice Christine Grice.

He killed Arohaina Henare, 34, in the early hours of November 18 last year.

Henare’s murder followed a dispute she had with the man and his partner.

The man contronted Henare outside her home at around 3am on November 18.

A verbal confrontation ensued, before the man’s partner pulled him away.

Later in the morning the man and his partner returned to the property. The man entered Henare’s home holding a knife with a 15cm blade.

When Henare saw him coming towards her, she backed into a corner. The man swung the knife at her and stabbed her on the left side of her chest.

Supplied Members of Arohaina Henare’s whanau were in court to hear the plea and sang a karakia.

Henare screamed at the man, asking him to stop, then fell to the ground.

The man’s partner had entered the garage behind him and witnessed the attack. She wrapped her arms around the man from behind to stop him from stabbing Henare again.

The couple left Henare in the garage, bleeding profusely and losing consciousness.

She was found by friends who called in to see her at 4.20am. She was unresponsive and they immediately called an ambulance.

Police arrived and tried to resuscitate Henare but ambulance officers who arrived shortly afterwards pronounced her dead.

The cause of Henare’s death was later confirmed as the stab wound to her chest which punctured her left lung and caused internal bleeding resulting in death.

The man was located by police and arrested on November 19. He declined to make a statement.

After entering the guilty plea, the man was remanded in custody and will be sentenced in November.

The man’s lawyer Elizabeth Hall indicated she may apply for final name suppression.

Crown lawyer Clayton Walker indicated the Crown would likely oppose such an application.