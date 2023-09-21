Man charged with manslaughter following fatal crash in Christchurch

Police have charged a man with manslaughter and drug related crimes following a fatal car crash in North Canterbury.

Robert Burns Hutcheon, aged 70 from Lyttleton, died in the crash on Main North Rd (State Highway 1), Sefton, on April 30.

A second person was seriously injured in the crash and was flown to Christchurch Hospital in critical condition, police said at the time.

On Thursday, police said a 67-year-old man from Hurunui had been arrested and charged regarding Hutcheon’s death.

The unnamed man has been remanded in custody and is due to appear in Christchurch District Court on Friday, September 22.

The crash closed the road for several hours, though detours were available.

Five fire crews attended, along with an ambulance, a rapid response vehicle, and a helicopter.