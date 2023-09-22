Woman finds 17-year-old brother lying in a pool of blood

Police have blocked off part of Cashel St near Stanmore Rd in Christchurch on Friday afternoon.

A woman came home from work to find her 17-year-old brother lying in a pool of blood after he was allegedly stabbed at a Christchurch motel.

The teenager’s distraught sister told Stuff she believed her brother had been stabbed by another man at the Cashel Court Motel, where they are believed to be staying, just before 3pm on Friday.

The teenager was rushed to Christchurch Hospital in a moderate to serious condition.

Cordons are in place at the scene and police are in the area making inquiries to locate the offender.

The motel is on Cashel St, not far from the intersection of Stanmore Rd. Several police cars were at the scene, and police appeared to be searching a motel unit.

A passer-by said they saw a man screaming and shouting. The man ran towards Stanmore Rd.

