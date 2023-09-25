Dunedin biker busted for speeding, overtook six cars on yellow lines

Dunedin biker busted for drink-driving, overtook six cars on yellow lines. (File photo)

A Dunedin motorbiker has been busted after swerving past cars and over double yellow lines at speeds of at least 180kph on Dunedin’s Northern Motorway.

The man, 45, was arrested and charged with dangerous driving and failing to stop on Sunday afternoon.

Another motorbike rider was with him, but police were unable to track them down.

The bikers were spotted speeding on State Highway 1, when police signalled for them to stop.

Instead, the riders overtook no less than six cars on double yellow lines at an estimated speed of 180kph just before Pine Hill.

Police eventually caught up with the riders and were able to obtain one bike’s registration and locate its rider on the Great King St and Pine Hill Rd stop sign. There, he was arrested.

The man’s motorcycle was impounded and his licence suspended for 28 days.

The second biker was not found.