UFC star Israel Adesanya admits drink-driving charges at Auckland District Court

Israel Adesanya emerged from a Kingston St building after his court appearance with bodyguards.

UFC star Israel Adesanya has appeared at the Auckland District Court where he pleaded guilty to a charge of drink-driving.

Court documents seen by Stuff alleged Adesanya drove on August 19 with 87 milligrams of alcohol per 100 millilitres of blood.

Adesanya appeared in court on Monday and pleaded guilty to the charge.

His lawyer Karl Trotter said he sought that no conviction be entered, and this was granted by the judge.

Trotter said he would seek a discharge without conviction at sentencing.

After the appearance, Adesanya left a Kingston St building with a bodyguard and kickboxing coach Mike Angove.

The current legal limit for drivers 20 years or older is 50 milligrams per 100 millilitres of blood.

SUPPLIED Trailer for Stylebender, a feature-length documentary about UFC fighter Israel Adesanya, directed by Zöe McIntosh.

If a driver has between 51 and 80 milligrams per 100ml of blood, the driver can be fined and given 50 demerit points.

Because Adesanya’s alcohol level was 87 milligrams of alcohol he faces a maximum 3 months’ imprisonment or a fine not exceeding $4,500.

“I want to apologise to the community, my family and my team for the decision I made to get behind the wheel after drinking at dinner,” Adesanya said in a statement.

"I was pulled over and gave an evidentiary blood test - the reading was 87 milligrams of alcohol per 100 millilitres of blood.

"I am disappointed with my decision to drive, It was wrong.

"I know that people might follow me and I want them to know I do not think this behaviour is acceptable."

Adesanya will be sentenced on January 10, 2024.