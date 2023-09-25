Over 25kg of cocaine seized in Tauranga after customs investigation

An early morning attempted break-in last weekend at the Port of Tauranga has ended with customs seizing about 26kg of cocaine, with police also arresting three alleged offenders.

Port of Tauranga Security contacted police on the weekend of September 16 and 17 when signs of an attempted break-in were detected, a customs spokesperson said.

Three people were arrested shortly after.

Customs searched 36 containers over two days that were destined for various parts of Tauranga and Auckland.

One search located a quantity of plastic-wrapped cocaine ‘bricks’ inside the refrigeration unit of a refrigerated shipping container.

The 26 kilograms seized could have produced around 260,000 doses worth nearly $12 million in street sales, the customs spokesperson added.