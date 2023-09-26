Man convicted for axe attack, meat cleaver assault and rape says his rights were breached

A man who chased a woman through her home with an axe in 2014 and went on to attack a man and his daughter with a meat cleaver while on parole – before raping a sex worker weeks later – has been unsuccessful in arguing his non-parole jail sentence breached the Bill of Rights Act.

In 2014, Darnell Liai chased a woman through her home with an axe, threatening to kill her and her dog. When the woman hid behind a door, he used the axe to smash a hole at head height in the door, then ran away after stealing her phone and damaging her property.

He was jailed for four years and ten months and given a first strike warning for that offending, under the ‘Three Strikes’ law which was repealed last year.

In 2017, after being released on parole, Liai entered a house carrying a meat cleaver. A man and his daughter lived in the house. Liai struck the man with the meat cleaver, cutting open his jaw. When the daughter tried to wrest the meat cleaver from Liai she suffered deep cuts to her left hand. He then ran away.

Before Liai was apprehended for the meat cleaver attack, he abducted and raped a sex worker in a sustained and harrowing ordeal. The woman managed to escape but suffered profound and lasting trauma.

123RF In 2014 Darnell Liai chased a woman through her home with an axe.

He was sentenced to four years and eight months in prison for the cleaver attack.

That was his second strike and Liai had to serve the full sentence without parole.

Liai stood trial on the rape and abduction charges, where he was found guilty by a jury, and in September 2019 was sentenced to seven years and two months in prison. Judge Richard Earwaker said the sexual offending was separate to the meat cleaver attack and found that the sentences should be cumulative (added to each other), rather than concurrent, meaning Liai’s prison sentence was effectively 11 years and 10 months without parole.

Because the sexual offending occurred before Liai had received his second strike, it could not be considered a third strike.

In 2020, Liai tried – unsuccessfully – appealing the sentence for the sexual offending, arguing that the judge’s starting point was too high, and, among other things, that the judge failed to reduce the sentence in light of Liai’s belated apology to the victim.

The Court of Appeal dismissed the appeal, finding Judge Earwaker had not erred.

STUFF/Stuff Darnell Liai also abducted and raped a sex worker.

This year, Liai, 36, applied to the Court of Appeal for a recall of its 2020 decision.

He sought to advance a new argument based on more recent judgements which had found that if it could be shown that a non-parole order made under the Three Strikes law was inconsistent with his rights under the Bill of Rights Act, then it would be grounds for recall and re-sentencing.

Specifically, he argued that his right not to be subjected to torture or cruel treatment had been breached.

In a recently-released decision, the Court of Appeal found that Liai’s offending was extremely serious, and while his non-parole period was longer than it would have been if the Three Strikes law hadn’t been in place, it wasn’t disproportionate.

The panel of Court of Appeal judges said Liai’s victims would have been terrified and his offending caused real harm.

They said there were limited mitigating circumstances, with no suggestion that Liai had any mental health issues and there was no suggestion that he hadn’t understood the First Strike warning he was given.

His rights were not breached and “on any assessment, Mr Liai is far from being an inadvertent and unforeseen casualty of the three strikes regime”, the judges said.

His application for recall was declined.