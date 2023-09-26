Man arrested after four armed men robbed Mt Albert bar

Police have arrested and charged a 23-year-old man with aggravated robbery in Auckland, after Mt Wellington home was raided on Tuesday morning.

The charges are in relation to a Mt Albert Sports Bar, which was targeted by four armed robbers on Thursday, 14 September.

The men donned masks, waved guns, and stole cash from the register before leaving. Broken glass was still visible at the scene the morning after, both inside and outside the bar.

A staff member inside the premises at the time of the incident was uninjured but shaken, police said.

He has been charged with aggravated robbery, unlawful possession of ammunition, possession for supply of methamphetamine and possession for supply of cannabis.

Detective Senior Sergeant Ash Matthews said an imitation firearm was also found at his home.

“We hope this second arrest brings reassurance to the community that we take this type of offending extremely seriously,” Matthews said.

The man will appear in Auckland District Court on Tuesday.