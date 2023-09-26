Speeding car flips several times, occupants assault medics - police

According to police, the group of 14 - 27-year-olds were involved in a crash on Ormond Rd in Hastings on Tuesday afternoon.

A driver with four passengers in the car has crashed, with the vehicle flipping several times, and the occupants have then assaulted medics that came to their aid, police say.

According to police, the group of 14-27-year-olds were involved in a crash on Ormond Rd in Hastings on Tuesday afternoon.

Speed, alcohol and seatbelts not being worn all contributed to the passengers sustaining injuries ranging from moderate to serious, police said.

Sergeant Darren Pritchard said those involved in the crash assaulted police and ambulance staff who were trying to help them.

“There is absolutely no excuse for such behaviour.”

At least one of the passengers was ejected from the car, he said.

“Initial enquiries into the crash have established that almost every factor known to contribute to fatal crashes was involved – including speed, alcohol, and seatbelts not being worn.”

The occupants were very lucky to have only suffered moderate to serious injuries, Pritchard said.

According to St John, three people suffered serious injuries, one moderate injuries and one minor injuries.

Photos of the vehicle show damage on all sides, with the rear bumper missing completely.