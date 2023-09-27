Daughter of former All Black gives evidence in sexual abuse trial: 'it’s not a dirty secret anymore'

A former All Black has gone on trial accused of sexually abusing his daughter in the 1990s.

The daughter of the former All Black accused of sexually abusing her during the 1990s has given evidence in court about her father.

Robert Kururangi​ faces charges of sexually violating his daughter Emma-Jayne Kururangi​​ and indecently assaulting her when she was aged between five and eight years old.

He pleaded not guilty on the first day of his trial at the Manukau District Court on Tuesday.

Complainants in sexual abuse cases are automatically given name suppression, but Emma-Jayne has had her name suppression revoked.

Jurors have heard how Kururangi toured with the All Blacks to the United Kingdom in 1978 and met his future wife in Northern Ireland.

The couple returned to New Zealand where Emma-Jane Kururangi was born in 1985.

She was interviewed by London’s Metropolitan Police in 2020, in the city where she now lives, and video of the interview has been played in court.

“He would touch me and make me touch him and made out like it was acceptable and normal, but the older I got, the more I learnt it was not OK, not acceptable and there was nothing normal about it,” she told the female officer.”

Sat in a police station in London, Emma-Jayne told investigators how her father did things to her “that are not OK” over years.

Lawrence Smith/Stuff Former All Black Robert Kururangi appears at the Manukau District Court.

“I haven’t always had a good relationship with my father but I still love him, he’s my father. But I don’t like what he did to me. I don’t feel it was OK.

“I feel upset because at the time people were listening, but they weren’t hearing what was happening to me and they didn’t protect me and keep me safe.”

She said she had blocked out a lot of the abuse over the decades since, but still has vivid memories which devastate her.

“I’m still petrified of the dark. I have to have a night light as a 35-year-old.”

She recalled her childhood. Her father, All Black number 786, spent a lot of time at the local footy club, and he would often be out with mates drinking.

She told the police she remembers the distinct smell of rum and cannabis on his breath when he would come into her bedroom at night and sexually abuse her.

“He would make an excuse to come in and hop into bed with me.

“He would stop if he heard Mum come down the hallway.”

Her parents’ marriage broke up when she was about six years old and her father moved in with a friend in Karaka.

Chris McKeen/Stuff The Manukau District Court where former All Black Robert Kururangi is on trial

Emma-Jayne and her brother would go and visit on weekends. And she said the abuse continued.

“He used to make it weird with baths and showers. I would say: ‘I can do it myself’... He would make an excuse to dry me down, and he would touch me…”

She also spoke of her father lying in bed on occasions, asking her to join her and promising he had pyjamas on.

“I’d get in and he was completely naked. I would ask to sleep in another bed, and he wouldn’t let me… God...” she said as she wept.

“He made out like it was a secret between us.”

She also spoke of Kururangi telling her to take her clothes off to get a sun tan.

“[He would] make me walk around in front of other men - there were two or three of them - it’s so disgusting.”

She also vividly recalled an incident at the local rugby club where her father forced her to go into the changing room and watch men undress.

“I wanted to be anywhere else and wanted to go home with mum.

Lawrence Smith/Stuff Former All Black Robert Kururangi walks into the dock.

“I live with this every single day of my life and I don’t get away with pretending it didn’t happen and I don’t think talking about it with my family for however long, 10-15 years, hasn’t brought me any closure.

“I want to heal, I want to protect the babies like my son, my nieces, my nephews, from going through what I have, from the ongoing trauma.”

She said her father’s present day age of 66 didn’t excuse past behaviour.

“Children should be allowed to be children, and they shouldn’t be sexualised…”

She was asked by a police officer why she had recently approached them.

“I want to protect my son, my nieces and nephews. I don’t want it to be a secret anymore, it’s not a dirty secret anymore.

“Everyone should be accountable for their actions, whether a father, or the Prime Minister, or a person walking down the street. You should have to face the consequences.

“I want some justice for the little girl who was abused by her father. I want to start healing and I want some closure.”

As the police interview ended, Emma-Jayne clasped her hands together and held them to her forehead as she wept.

Under cross-examination from Kururangi’s lawyer, Annabel Maxwell Scott, Emma-Jayne denied her mother had constantly bad-mouthed Kururangi after the split. She said, if anything, it was the other way around.

She said she had held back details of the offending from her mother because she didn’t want to hurt her.

Emma-Jayne confirmed her mother had sent her documents and diaries after doing a clean-out of her home. Some of the diaries, written in her mother’s handwriting, are from the time the abuse is said to have taken place.

Among the volumes is the line: “Dad scared her when he had been drinking alcohol and went into her room and did naughty things”.

Maxwell-Scott suggested her father had come home drunk after winning the “championship” and had been “silly”.

Emma-Jayne said she didn’t recall that.

Maxwell-Scott suggested her father wore shorts to bed and that she was “confused” about the sexual assault. Emma-Jane denied that was the case.

The trial before Judge Karen Grau and a jury is due to conclude at the end of next week.