Man admits causing death of Lev Nemkin in Auckland's Rānui

Lev Nemkin died at a house in Rānui in June 2022.

A man charged following a sudden death in the Auckland suburb of Rānui back in June 2022 has pleaded guilty to manslaughter.

Paul Chapman, 48, appeared at the High Court at Auckland on Wednesday via video link where he pleaded guilty to manslaughter of Lev Nemkin, 27.

Nemkin, 27, died on June 19. Chapman was arrested days later and initially charged with murder.

Chapman was set to go to trial next month, however Justice Sally Fitzgerald convicted Chapman and remanded him in custody to appear for sentencing in March 2024.