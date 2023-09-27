Two alleged gang associates jailed for machete, knife attack on Head Hunter

Police were called to the incident on Virgo Pl in November 2021.

Two men who police alleged to be gang associates drove into a Head Hunters gang member on a West Auckland road and instead of leaving, began slashing him with a machete and a hunting knife.

On November 24, 2021, Clive Henry​ was walking along Virgo Pl in Glen Eden, dressed in Head Hunters regalia.

Tarat Bakhshi​, Tawab Bakhshi​, Yusuf Mohammed Bangi-Vohra​ and Adil Tajek​ and another man were in two separate cars and were parked in different spots nearby waiting for Henry for 40 minutes.

“Mr Tajek and Mr Tarat Bakhshi had travelled to Glen Eden with the intention of confronting the complainant. They had brought weapons with them for that purpose, including a machete, knives and starter pistols,” the summary of facts said.

Police previously alleged the defendants were gang associates, but this was not included in the summary of facts or included in the sentencing factors.

The four young men appeared at the Auckland District Court on Wednesday where they were sentenced by Judge Kirsten Lummis. They were supported by numerous friends and family members.

The court heard all four young men had had traumatic childhoods having come to New Zealand from Afghanistan at a young age and experienced racism.

“You all have excellent prospects of rehabilitation,” Judge Lummis said.

Tajek was sentenced to three years’ imprisonment and Tarat was sentenced to three years’ and six months imprisonment.

Tawab and Bangi-Vohra were sentenced to 200 hours community work and 1 year supervision.

RYAN ANDERSON/Stuff Armed police responded to the incident on Virgo Pl in November 2021.

The four men hugged before Tajek and Tarat were taken into the cells.

Back in November 2021, Henry and some associates were walking down Virgo Pl at about 2pm, a white Mercedes with some of his associates turned into the road.

Tawab and Bangi-Vohra, who were sat in a blue Prado, recognised the Mercedes and started to drive away.

Tarak and Tajek, in an Audi, saw they were outnumbered and tried to leave the street.

A number of Henry’s associates got out of the Mercedes, one had a baseball bat.

Tajek and Tarat drove towards a gap between a parked van and the Mercedes, where Henry was standing.

Their Audi collided with the parked van and also hit Henry, causing him to fall to the ground with serious leg injuries.

“Mr Henry, writhing and screaming in pain, attempted to crawl off the road,” the summary said.

Tajek, wearing a white mask and armed with a machete, and Tarak, armed with a large hunting knife, got out of the Audi and surrounded Henry.

The pair slashed at Henry causing significant cuts to his arms, back and torso.

After the prolonged attack, the pair took Henry’s shoulder bag.

Tawab and Bangi-Vohra had returned to the street after hearing the crash. Bangi-Vohra removed the weapons from the Audi and all the men got into the Prado.

One of the defendants then fired a starter pistol containing blank cartridges at Henry.

Henry was taken to hospital by some of his associates.

Police found the defendants a short time later in the Prado. The machete, four knives and two starter pistols were found.

Henry’s belongings were also found inside the car.

David White/Stuff Prosecutor Henry Steele said the victim was defenceless. (File photo)

The court heard Henry had not cooperated with police nor made a victim impact statement, but along with the deep cuts, he had a collapsed lunch, a 5cm laceration to his diaphragm, a fractured rib and numerous other injuries. Judge Kirsten Lummis said there was no doubt there would have been a psychological impact too.

All four defendants appeared at the Auckland District Court on Wednesday for sentencing after Tarat and Tajek had previously admitted wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

While Tawaab and Bangi-Vohra pleaded gulity to being accessories after the fact.

Crown prosecutor Henry Steele submitted this attack was clearly “highly pre-meditated” and involved extreme violence being dished out to a victim who was extremely vulnerable.

Judge Lummis agreed there was pre-meditation.

”This may not have played out the way you hoped it would be played out or anticipated it would, but you had come prepared,” the judge said.

Steele submitted the starting point for Tarat and Tajek should be between 11-12 years, but discounts for guilty pleas, their youth and rehabilitation and remorse were warranted.

A discount for their background was also available.

Steele said the victim was “clearly defenceless” as he was lying prone on the floor after being hit by the car.

“This would have been obvious to the defendants, but they chose to exit the car with a machete and a large knife and to attack him.

“It is lucky he wasn’t killed,” Steele said.

Steele accepted Tawaab and Bangi-Vohra’s sentences would likely be non-custodial.

John Munro, submitted Tarat and Tajek took weapons with them, including the starter pistol, similarly used at a school running race, which showed naivety.

Jess Etheridge/Stuff John Munro said the defendants should be given community-based sentences. (File photo)

Munro said context was everything.

Tarat and Tajek should both be sentenced to community-based sentences, Munro submitted.

He said Tarat had not been before the court before, was an intelligent young man despite a traumatic childhood had been enroled for pharmacy degree before the Covid-19 pandemic hit.

“He can still make a huge contribution to our society.”

Tajek had also had a traumatic childhood, the court heard.

”We have young men who have really stable support in the community and we could safely suggest this was a one off that won’t be repeated.”

Since the offending, the pair have re-engaged with their religion and family life.

“This shows these two young men in a better light than the serious offending they’re before the courts.”