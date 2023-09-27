Police shoot person in West Auckland after alleged attempted carjackings at gunpoint

A number of armed police have blocked parts of Auckland's northwestern motorway, as a witness describes hearing gunshots

Armed police have shot a man who allegedly fled before trying to steal vehicles at gunpoint in West Auckland.

The incident occurred right on rush hour on Wednesday afternoon, resulting in the closure of the Lincoln Road off-ramp and motorway overbridge.

The man’s injuries are not thought to be life-threatening.

Police spotted a vehicle of interest on Te Atatū Road in Te Atatū Peninsula around 3:19pm, which they signalled to stop.

They pursued the vehicle towards the Lincoln Rd off-ramp, where the man allegedly tried to steal two other vehicles. One of the vehicles hit the man, Superintendent Shanan Gray said.

Do you know more? Email aucklandnewsroom@stuff.co.nz

Armed police approached the man, but he did not engage and instead climbed into the passenger side of a truck – causing the driver to get out the other side, Gray said.

DAVID WHITE/Stuff The man was shot after allegedly trying to car-jack three vehicles at gunpoint, following a police chase. He was shot while in the passenger seat of a truck.

“At this point in the incident, police have fired shots at the offender resulting in him surrendering.

The man was given first aid and has since been taken to hospital with gunshot injuries – but they’re not thought to be life-threatening, Gray said.

Photos of the truck show at least four bullet holes on the front-passenger side, where the man was said to have been.

Witness Sam Leigh, who works nearby, said she saw armed police at the motorway entrance and then heard gunshots. She also saw the police eagle helicopter circling the area.

“This was an alarming incident for motorists going about their afternoon commute and one which unfolded quickly,” Gray said.

DAVID WHITE/Stuff The truck has at least four gun shot holes in the front window

The off-ramp to Lincoln Rd, on Aucklands SH16, has been closed as a scene examination is undertaken, with motorists likely to experience delays this evening.

Another witness, Bridie, said a red beaten up car with a bumper dragging underneath, with smoke coming out of it, was headed northwest off of the Lincoln Rd off-ramp.

The driver was ducking down while driving, she said, and veered off to the right side and into the barrier.

“[It] came to a stop as [the] car was scraping along the ground when it was moving, so it couldn’t get far.”

Waka Kotahi is advising motorists to use the Te Atatu off-ramp.