Fundraiser launched to help Mama Hooch rapist survivors move on from 'unimaginable challenges'

A Givealittle fundraiser has been launched to support the 31 Mama Hooch rapist survivors, who made “tremendous sacrifices” in the five years it took for the case to go to trial.

Brothers Roberto and Danny Jaz were arrested in 2018 as part of a police investigation dubbed Operation Sinatra.

The brothers were jailed for 17 and 16 and a half years respectively in August. They will complete at least half their sentences before they become eligible for parole.

The pair have appealed their convictions and sentences.

Between them, the pair sexually assaulted or drugged 23 patrons of Mama Hooch, the now infamous central Christchurch bar their father owned, along with the nearby Italian restaurant Venuti.

On Wednesday, a survivor launched the Operation Sinatra Survivor Honorarium Fund via Givealittle to provide the victims with resources to rebuild their lives.

The survivors had faced “unimaginable challenges” and made “tremendous sacrifices” during the investigation and trial, the fundraising survivor said.

“For some, the impact has been so overwhelming it’s infiltrated every aspect of their lives.

“Education and studies have been impacted. Some have had to move cities and one even moved to Australia to escape the perpetrators.”

Survivors had also taken time off work to recover from the trauma inflicted upon them by the Jaz brothers, meaning they had experienced “significant loss of wages from not being able to work full time”.

The survivor told Stuff the financial burden of the case meant she and her partner had been unable to buy a house for five years.

It was sickening to think about how much the price of houses had gone up in this time. It felt like she had missed out on the opportunity to buy.

“It’s probably going to be felt for some time.”

There were also hidden social costs linked to the experience, the survivor said.

She was forced to postpone her wedding due to the stress of the two-month trial, with every question about her wedding dress being a reminder.

It had been an isolating five years, as the court suppression orders had prevented her from seeking support from her friends.

When she was able to tell her friends about her experience, they had – through no fault of their own – not grasped the significance of what had happened.

“It was really horrific what happened to me. When people can’t get it, you can’t have those conversations.”

The Givealittle fundraiser to support the survivors will be open until Sunday, October 29. The funds will be evenly divided between victims.

“What happened to us was insidious, but this will not define us. We all now deserve to move on with lives,” the organising survivor said.

“May this mark the start of a bright and beautiful future ahead.”

She would like to spend her portion of the donations on a sculpture or artwork, in conjunction with the other survivors, to acknowledge their trauma.

“That would mean a lot to me. That, for me, would be closure.”

The survivor thanked the public for their support, adding that the survivors would be grateful to anyone who contributed to the fundraiser.

Anyone who wishes to support the survivors may do so at www.givealittle.co.nz/cause/mama-hooch-operation-sinatra-survivors-fund.