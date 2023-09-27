Police hunt for group after they allegedly steal car and ram cop car

The driver of the stolen car allegedly rammed a police vehicle.

Police are hunting for a group of people after they allegedly stole a car and then rammed a cop car as they made their escape.

According to police, officers were searching in the Roslyn area on Wednesday afternoon, in Palmerston North, for a stolen vehicle.

When they located it on Esk St, the vehicle rammed the police car and then drove off.

“The occupants later abandoned their vehicle and fled on foot.”

Those in the vehicle have not been located and enquiries are ongoing, they said.