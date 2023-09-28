Watch: Police chase armed man down west Auckland motorway

Auckland drivers caught the moment police chashed after a man along the motorway in west Auckland.

Dramatic video has emerged of a police chase through west Auckland that left the alleged offender needing hospitalisation.

In broad daylight, a man with a gun was seen running against rush hour traffic.

Court documents seen by Stuff show the 29-year-old man is facing charges of presenting an airgun at people and aggravated robbery by taking a man’s keys.

He is further charged with failing to stop for police, failing to remain stopped and driving a vehicle recklessly.

Videos of the pursuit – some filmed on phones, others taken from dash cams – show police chasing a man with a gun along the kerb of a west Auckland motorway on Wednesday afternoon.

He allegedly tried to steal cars at gunpoint while on the run.

One video showed police arming themselves out of car boots and ducking behind vehicles, guns held at their sides.

DAVID WHITE/Stuff The truck has at least four gun shot holes in the front window.

Another captured the man in a red shirt running down the motorway. Three cops ran after him, shouting.

Four gunshots echoed above the sounds of sirens. There was a five-second pause before a last shot sounded across the highway.

Police fired at the man after he climbed in the passenger side of a truck, superintendent Shanan Gray previously told Stuff.

The driver scrambled out the other side.

“At this point in the incident, police have fired shots at the offender resulting in him surrendering.”

He was given first aid and taken to hospital with gunshot injuries.

Photos of the truck show at least four bullet holes on the front-passenger side, where the man was said to have been.