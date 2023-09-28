Armed robbers raid Auckland gaming lounge, injure employee, flee in stolen car

The group of armed robbers burst into the lounge in the middle of the night, police say. (File photo)

Armed robbers raided a gaming lounge in east Auckland overnight, threatening at least two employees, injuring a third and stealing cash from the till – all before fleeing in a stolen vehicle.

Just after 1.30am, police were called to a gaming lounge on Pakuranga Rd in Half Moon Bay after a group of offenders armed with weapons stormed the building.

Do you know more? Email newstips@stuff.co.nz

The group threatened at least three employees, leaving one needing medical treatment overnight, police said.

Making off with cash from the till, the group then fled the scene in a stolen vehicle, a police spokesperson said.

A scene guard remained in place at the gaming lounge overnight and will stay in place on Thursday while police’s investigation continues.

Police continue to encourage anyone who has not yet spoken to them who may have seen something to come forward.