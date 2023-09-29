Hunt continues for thieves who raided karaoke bar with gun, machete and hammer

The group of armed robbers burst into the lounge in the middle of the night, police say.

The owner of a gaming lounge in east Auckland that was targeted by armed robbers has described the moment thieves carrying a pistol, machete and hammer raided the building.

Owner of Nite Fun 98, Sam - who didn’t want to give his surname - said that four people wearing masks and wielding weapons stormed the lounge and karaoke bar on Pakuranga Rd in Half Moon Bay just after 1am on Thursday.

The armed robbers threatened two employees who were in the process of closing up for the night, injured a third and stole cash from the till - all before fleeing in a stolen vehicle. The offenders were still on the run.

“It was a young chap they actually assaulted - they bashed him over the head twice, punched his nose, punched him twice in the stomach, pointed a gun at his head.

“It was very, very traumatising for him,” Sam said.

The employee was left needing medical treatment, while the group took off with the cash in a stolen vehicle.

“Honestly they wasted their time. We don’t keep much cash on the premises after a previous incident, so for the amount gained compared to what they risked, I just don’t think it was worth it.

Abigail Dougherty/Stuff Detectives could be seen outside Nite Fun 98 gaming lounge on Thursday morning.

“They’d have made more money if they went out and got a job,” he said.

Detectives could be seen outside Nite Fun 98 early on Thursday, but by midday the gaming bar and karaoke bar had reopened.

“We’ve got to make a living as much as anyone else.”

Police were still wanting to talk to anyone who may have seen the incident.