Armed person in road rage incident, police seek vehicle of interest in Auckland

Auckland commuter reportedly stares down gun in a possible road rage incident. (File photo)

An Auckland driver reportedly found themselves staring down the barrel of a gun in a possible road rage incident on Thursday morning.

The incident happened on Felbrook Street in Manurewa at around 7.10am, according to a police report.

The alleged offender and driver did not know each other.

Police are investigating the report but have been unable to find the vehicle of interest.

This comes less than a day after police shot a man who allegedly fled before trying to steal vehicles at gunpoint in West Auckland.

The chase came to an end after he jumped into the passenger seat of a truck, causing the driver to get out.

Police fired at the man, resulting in him surrendering. He was taken to hospital with gunshot injuries, but they are not thought to be life-threatening.