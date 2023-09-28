Ex-wife of former All Black accused of sexually abusing his daughter feared for their children's safety

A former All Black has gone on trial accused of sexually abusing his daughter in the 1990s.

The ex-wife of a former All Black accused of sexually abusing his daughter says she took her kids out of New Zealand out of fear for their safety.

Robert Kururangi​, 66, faces charges of sexually violating his daughter Emma-Jayne Kururangi​​ and indecently assaulting her when she was aged between five and eight years old.

Emma-Jayne has asked the Court to revoke her automatic name suppression given to complainants in sexual abuse cases.

Robert Kururangi pleaded not guilty on the first day of his trial at the Manukau District Court.

Kururangi was part of the All Blacks squad that toured the United Kingdom in 1978.

Lawrence Smith/Stuff Former All Black Robert Kururangi appears at the Manukau District Court.

Yvonne Wilson told the Manukau court her father had been “very into” rugby and she met Kururangi at a function, following an All Blacks game against Ulster. The couple married two months later.

There were “good times” at the rugby club but things “got a little more difficult” when the children came along.

The family moved to New Zealand and she started a new life.

In 1991, she and the children returned to Ireland after her father had a stroke. She said while away she learnt Kururangi had been unfaithful.

“That was the last straw, and he moved out of the family home.”

She said Emma-Jayne and her little brother would often stay with their father every other weekend, but the children would often return “upset”.

“They were frightened. Robert [Kururangi] was smoking dope and drinking alcohol… He was driving on the wrong side of the road.”

Wilson said she also saw changes in her daughter, who was aged between 5 and 6 at the time.

“She was acting out and doing weird stuff.”

Wilson said her daughter had problems sleeping and was wetting the bed.

Chris McKeen/Stuff The Manukau District Court where former All Black Robert Kururangi is on trial.

During one of the children’s stays, Emma-Jayne called her to say: “Mummy, Daddy is doing some bad things in the shower.”

She said during the conversation, Kururangi grabbed the phone off Emma-Jayne and shouted at her about not talking to the children while they were staying with him.

Wilson said her daughter also complained of having to share a bed with her father and that he did not wear pyjamas.

She said Kururangi “lost his rag” when she tried talking to him about it.

She later booked the children for counselling.

Around the same time, her daughter saw a psychologist who wrote a report.

“[The psychologist] said she didn’t think anything was wrong… Her summary was I was a jealous wife… that I [had a] vendetta, that I was trying to get back at him for being unfaithful - that was not true.”

Wilson said she was so concerned for the children, she decided to take them back to Ireland.

“All I wanted to do was protect my children. I didn’t care how many women he had or didn’t have.”

Wilson said she and the children eventually had to return to New Zealand. Years later, when Emma-Jayne was 14 years-old, her daughter asked her about her father abusing her. Wilson was asked if she discussed the matter with her daughter.

“No I didn’t, I never have, and the reason was I never wanted her to think I had planted something in her head. I never have.”

During her time in New Zealand, Wilson only had two friends in the country to lean on and no family. She also kept a diary.

“I wrote the diaries to get some emotional trauma out of myself and onto paper.”

She said the diaries remained unread for some 30 years, and she eventually sent them to her daughter, along with mementos from her childhood.

David White/Stuff Criminal barrister Annabel Maxwell-Scott.

Under cross-examination from Kururangi’s lawyer, Annabel Maxwell-Scott, Wilson was taken through a number of diary entries that dated back to the time of her split with Kururangi and the aftermath in the early 1990s.

Some of them show Wilson talking to her children about sexual abuse items on television and an article in a magazine.

Maxwell-Scott asked Wilson if she had “put down” her ex-husband while talking to the children. She pointed to a diary entry that suggested Wilson had told the children about their father being arrested for having marijuana.

“I’m very honest with my children,” Wilson told the court, “if they ask me a question, I will give them an answer… but I don’t put ideas in their head.”

Maxwell-Scott referred Wilson to one diary entry in 1992, which read “Emma-Jayne: Her dad scared her when he had been drinking and went into her bedroom and did naughty things.”

Maxwell-Scott asked Wilson if she had questioned her daughter about what “naughty things” meant.

WIlson responded: “Why would I? It would be leading her.”

Maxwell-Scott pointed out there was nothing in her diary about the shower episode.

Wilson said there was so much going on at the time.

“Being a woman on her own and getting no support, except from one friend. My daughter was distressed and my son was distressed. This should never have happened.”

Referring to the psychologist’s report, Maxwell-Scott asked Wilson if she wanted the report to say her daughter had been abused. Wilson denied that was the case.

“I believed my kids. I did not want to accuse my ex-husband of something he hadn’t done. I didn’t go down that route lightly.

The court has also heard from two family members who say Emma-Jayne told them of the abuse before going to the police.

Emma-Jayne’s brother, Jason Kururangi, told the court he recalled his sister initially speaking of the abuse when he was about 10 or 11 years old. He is 18 months younger than her.

“I think it was confirmation of what I already knew.”

He said he had not witnessed the abuse himself, but it was important to his sister that her story was shared.

Robert Kururangi’s former partner, Gloria Naera, said Emma-Jayne alluded to the abuse in 2016 when she said her father had “hurt her”.

The following year, at a family funeral, Naera said Emma-Jayne described the abuse in more detail.

The trial, before Judge Karen Grau and a jury, is expected to conclude next week.