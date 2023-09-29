Brothers admit looting businesses while Hawke's Bay was in State of Emergency after Cyclone Gabrielle

A man was so jealous his ex-partner was seeing someone else that he tried to kill her.

A pair of brothers who looted Napier businesses the day after Cyclone Gabrielle struck have been told to bring their toothbrushes to court if they’re nabbed for theft again.

Te Ahi Moana, 19, and Mana Moana, 20, were caught by police after breaking into two businesses on Prebensen Drive on February 15, the day after the cyclone struck.

The cyclone cut power to the city, devastated properties, roads and bridges and claimed eight lives in Hawke’s Bay, which was put into a state of emergency.

At about 11.20pm the brothers and some others entered the enclosed yard of a construction company, took a ladder, then used the ladder to gain entry to another property, which the entered and caused extensive damage to a door. They then broke a window to enter a neighbouring business.

An employee of that business had been sleeping on the floor and was woken by the break-in. He called police, who arrived and arrested the brothers.

The brothers pleaded guilty to charges of burglary, attempted burglary and unlawfully being in an enclosed yard.

They were sentenced in Napier District Court on Thursday by Judge Geoff Rea, who said “it goes without saying that these are serious offences because what you were doing was taking advantage of a situation where other people were in significant trouble as a result of the cyclone”.

“You were out there helping yourselves to property that didn’t belong to you,” Judge Rea said.

He said it was fortunate that Mana had no previous convictions and that Te Ahi’s previous convictions were not relevant, “otherwise you’d both be off to jail today”.

“You get involved in burglary again, bring your toothbrush, because you won’t be leaving. You understand me?” he said to the brothers.

“We don’t like burglary at the best of times, but when you carry it out in these circumstances you’re thumbing your nose at everyone in the community who suffered as a result. We just don’t need it,” Judge Rea said.

A Probation officer’s report recommended a sentence of supervision, but the judge didn’t feel that was sufficient “given the seriousness of what occurred here”, and he sentenced them each to four months community detention and nine months supervision.

They were also ordered to each pay $308.45 reparation to the businesses.