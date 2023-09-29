'Bedside hearing' for man shot by police after allegedly trying to carjack vehicles at gunpoint in West Auckland

27092023 News Photo: DAVID WHITE/STUFF Police shoot armed man after he allegedly attempts to hijack three different vehicles following a chase, including a truck

Police are preparing for a 'bedside hearing' after charging a man who was shot by cops after allegedly trying to carjack vehicles at gunpoint.

According to police, the 29-year-old male has been charged with presenting a firearm and aggravated robbery following the incident on Wednesday.

He is currently in hospital after he was shot by police while in the passenger-side of a truck, that he had hopped in to evade emergency services.

The man has serious, but not life-threatening injuries, Superintendent Shannon Gray said.

A bedside hearing will take place on Friday, he said.

Gray said there were several investigations ongoing in relation to the incident.These include: a Police Critical Incident, an Independent Police Conduct Authority Investigation and a Coordinated Learning Review.