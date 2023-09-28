‘Keep your mouth shut’: Best friend says it was his co-accused who stomped and killed friend in murder, arson trial

Sean Andrew Hayde, left, and Gregory David Hart were accused of murdering Wiremu Arapo and setting his Cockle Bay house on fire in October 2020. (Composite image)

“Keep your mouth shout”.

Those were the words a man alleges his childhood best friend said after turning up to the hospital after killing a boxing coach and setting fire to the house.

Sean Andrew Hayde and Greg Hart have pleaded not guilty to murdering Wiremu Arapo and attempting to pervert the course of justice by setting fire to Arapo’s Cockle Bay house. They each blame the other for the murder and have pleaded not guilty.

Arapo’s body was found with blunt force trauma wounds to his head. Toxicology tests suggest the 27-year-old personal trainer was dead before the fire started.

On Monday, Hayde told the jury his version of events of what happened on October 20, 2020. He told them it was his childhood best friend, Hart, who had stabbed a knife into Arapo’s neck saying the words “goodbye brother”.

Jonathan Hudson, opened Hart’s case to the jury on Thursday, saying they would now hear the truth about what happened inside the Cockle Bay house for the first time.

Husdon said Hayde had given a self-serving account and positioned himself as an innocent witness.

“You’ll appreciate Greg’s account is truthful because it makes sense...there was no real animosity between Greg and Wiremu.”

George Block/Stuff Wiremu Arapo’s body was found inside the Cockle Bay home.

Hudson said Hart was slow to tell the truth, but he was the first to and was made to conceal what his friend had done.

“He witnessed his murderous rage, burned down the house...best not be on the bad side,” Hudson said.

On Thursday, Hart told the court he’d previously served in the New Zealand Army in the logistical regiment before being medically discharged.

He’d stayed in touch with Hayde, his childhood friend he met at St Peter’s College, during his army days.

Through Hayde, Hart met Arapo and began training with him. Hart then moved in with Arapo in July or August 2020.

He admitted being late to pay his rent, but would always pay it.

After he’d moved in, he noticed Arapo’s business partner and close friend Jen was around a lot, despite Arapo being engaged.

Hayde had been introduced to Jen and the pair started having an affair, the court has previously heard.

Hart said once this relationship started, friction between Arapo and Hayde built.

Hart, not wanting to be caught in the middle, spoke with his friends separately about the situation.

Three weeks before the fire, Arapo, his fiance, Hayde, Jen and Hart were all at the Cockle Bay house having some drinks.

An argument between Arapo and his fiance ensued and Jen interjected to try to deescalate the situation, Hart said. Hayde then told Arapo to calm down.

On October 20, Hayde drove to the Cockle Bay home and told him he was going to have a “serious chat” with Arapo, Hart said.

Jason Oxenham/Stuff Gregory David Hart denies murdering his flatmate and points the finger at his childhood friend.

Hayde went into his bedroom and switched on his computer before he heard yelling.

“What the f... have you been saying to my mrs,” Hayde is alleged to have yelled angrily.

Hayde then heard crashing noises and went down the hallway to see the pair scuffling and fallen on the couch.

He got asked what they were doing and got told to “stay out of it”.

“I called them both idiots...this is over a girl...grow up.”

Hart said he then left the house and smoked

“It had been building for quite some time and I didn’t want a part of it. I didn’t like being caught in the middle of a friend’s dispute

I thought they’d have a fight, wrestle, tire each other out and shake hands afterwards

Hart went back inside once it sounded quiet inside.

“I could see that there was a lot of blood in the main lounge...it was practically everywhere. I could see Sean stomping on something behind the couch.”

Hart asked Hayde what he’d done.

“He didn’t seem to care, he was in a rage.”

Hart then saw Arapo’s body.

“I couldn’t do anything. I was having an anxiety attack.”

Hart then noticed Hayde was pouring a red petrol can “everywhere throughout the lounge”

Hart grabbed some of his army medals, pictures of his son and put them in a bag and went outside to see Hayde washing blood off himself

Shortly afterwards he saw smoke, he told the court Hayde told him “it’s too late, leave him”.

He wrapped a wet curtain around himself and crawled through the house, but was overwhelmed by the smoke and heat so had to head back.

Hart can’t recall how he got out of the house and ended up in Middlemore Hospital.

While there, he said Hayde turned up, gave him a huge and whispered to keep his mouth shut.

After he was discharged from hospital and was staying at his parents house, Hayde turned up and told Hart he needed to change his statement.

Hart admitted he’d not told the truth to police, in a notebook labelled “hidden agenda” and also hadn’t told Arapo’s whānau the truth, but he did not kill Arapo, he said.

“I never stabbed Wiremu,” Hart said.

Hayde faces additional charges of strangling his former partner, assaulting her and threatening to kill her. He has pleaded not guilty to these charges.

The trial before Justice Geoffrey Venning and a jury continues.