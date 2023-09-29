Stash of 200kg of methamphetamine found hidden in wheat thresher machines, gang members arrested

Nearly 200kg of methamphetamine was found concealed in the shipment.

Senior gang members are alleged to have been the orchestrators behind the importation of more than $70 million worth of methamphetamine hidden inside wheat thresher machines.

Stuff is prohibited from identifying the gang due to existing suppression orders.

The stash of just under 200 kilograms of methamphetamine, which is estimated to produce roughly 10 million doses, was seized by Customs at the Ports of Auckland after it was found concealed within four wheat thresher machines imported into the country, police said.

Four men, aged between 18 and 28, were arrested as they were dismantling the threshing machines to access the methamphetamine, detective inspector Tom Gollan said.

Gollan, from the Police’s National Organised Crime Group, said it was a “sophisticated concealment method”.

The investigation, codenamed Operation Brewer, found the thresher machines had been delivered to a rural property in Patumahoe on July 4.

Supplied The methamphetamine was found concealed in the machines.

Further search warrants across Tāmaki Makaurau found two other men and they were arrested in connection to the import.

They have all pleaded not guilty and are due to reappear in court in the coming months.

Gollan said further investigations identified a further three men who the police allege to be the organisers and facilitators of the import.

They are three senior gang members, Gollan said.

“This is another superb example of the collaborative partnerships within New Zealand and overseas to identify and arrest the people involved in importing this substantial amount of methamphetamine,” Gollan said.

NZ Police/Supplied Customs and police found the methamphetamine concealed in wheat thrashers.

Court documents seen by Stuff show the nine men are all jointly charged with participating in an organised criminal group with the purpose of supplying methamphetamine.

The nine are also charged with importing methamphetamine and possessing the Class A drug for supply. Both of these charges carry a maximum sentence of life imprisonment if the nine were to be convicted.

One of the men is facing charges of manufacturing the drug as well as conspiring with another to import methamphetamine into New Zealand. He also faces firearm charges.

A 27-year-old man is also facing charges of possessing and supplying cocaine and possessing and supplying ecstasy.

Police inquiries have determined the shipment had been transhipped to New Zealand from Dubai.

“Criminals need to be aware that Customs is working tirelessly with key partners, both domestic and international, to identify and intercept risk shipments and prevent significant harm from occurring. Customs are experts at what we do and combining our expertise with that of police allows us to identify and hold to account those who choose to deal in this abhorrent behaviour,” Customs investigations manager Cam Moore said.