Former Dilworth housemaster grilled by parole board, asked if there are any more victims

A survivor of a Dilworth assistant housemaster and scout leader has pleaded with the Parole Board to keep his abuser in prison after serving just a third of his sentence.

Alister Grant Harlow was sentenced to three years and eight months in prison in July 2022, after admitting charges of attempted sexual violation, indecency with a boy and indecent assault charges relating to four boys over almost a decade.

He appeared before the Parole Board on Friday where he initially didn’t want to respond to the survivor’s views, but then later said he deeply regretted his actions.

“If I could go back and do things differently, I would. And I deeply regret the hurt I’ve caused to these young people.”

After being grilled by the Parole Board, Harlow was declined parole and will be seen before the board in 12 months' time. Sir Ron Young asked him to think of whether there were any other boys he’s sexually offended against.

“It’s gone past the stage where you can hide stuff,” Young said.

Harlow faced a number of questions from the board. Sir Ron Young asked Harlow if he was really trying to convince the board to release him for the psychology work he did in 1995, after he’d been convicted of one offence, while fully knowing he’d committed a far greater number of sexual assaults.

“Correct,” Harlow replied.

The former assistant housemaster was also asked why he sexually abused his victims.

Bevan Read/Stuff The Dilworth Inquiry found a "catalogue of damage and injustice" at the school from 1950 to 2005

“I think it was out of the opportunity that existed, out of the role I had with the school, I took advantage of the situation that I was in and I acted entirely inappropriately and I did things that I should not have done, Harlow said.

Working at a school did not explain sexually offending against young boys, Young responded.

“That won’t really do. There are plenty of teachers at boarding schools who don’t [sexually offend against students],” Young said.

Harlow then told the board he hadn’t come to terms with his sexuality at that stage and “got confused” by looking at the students as “more adult than they were”.

“I had not entered into a sexual relationship with another male at that stage. So I guess at a certain point this became something that I unfortunately explored which I should not have done.”

Dr Greg Coyle said there was a gap of credibility in that statement.

Back in 1995, Harlow was convicted of one charge of indecent assault. Young asked him why back then, did he not tell police about further sexual offending.

Harlow initially said it was because his lawyer at the time told him to deal with the charge he was facing.

“It’s not really a legal question. This was a question of what the right thing to do was for these boys….accepting moral culpability,” Young responded.

Aaron Smale/Stuff Sir Ron Young told Alister Harlow he needed to think if there were any other victims of his out there before being seen by the board again.

Harlow also told the board he still found it difficult to be completely honest about his offending.

One of the survivors, who strongly opposed Harlow’s early release, spoke with the board prior to the hearing. He provided his statement to Stuff.

“It does not feel fair that Harlow is even being considered for parole after only a year of imprisonment, not just because of mine own obvious emotional bias but the fact that Harlow has never been honest about his offending or felt the impact on his victims.”

The survivor said Harlow’s offending wasn’t random or opportunistic.

“It was a slow, patient, calculated and deliberate act on his part. He actively sought and got a position of trust and power, and he used that position to look for vulnerable boys to use.”

The survivor was one of those vulnerable boys.

“I still carry the scars of him mentally and he has affected my life a great deal.”

Harlow was an accountant but between 1985 and 1994 he lived at Dilworth, in Epsom, where he was an assistant housemaster and also had a leading role with the school’s scout group.

According to court documents, Harlow groomed one member of the scout group during a trip to the South Island. He later abused him for years.

He also abused boys at his property near Whangārei, on trips disguised as working bees.

LAWRENCE SMITH/Stuff Dilworth School abuse survivor, Neil Harding, is calling for a police investigation into former school leadership.

In 1994, Harlow was caught in bed with a school boy in the dormitory at night. The boy had been homesick and crying.

The police case against Harlow suggested he was caught by the matron in bed with the boy. He “quickly” left. The summary of facts made no mention of whether the matron reported the incident.

Dilworth School has refused to answer questions about whether the incident was referred to the police at the time.

Earlier this month, the independent inquiry into the sexual and physical abuse at Dilworth was released.

The damning inquiry uncovered a “catalogue of damage and injustice” spanning more than half a century, from 1950 to 2005.

