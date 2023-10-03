25-year-old man charged following alleged assault at South Auckland bus stop

A 25-year-old man was arrested at the scene.

A man is in custody following an alleged assault at an Auckland bus stop that left four injured – including one critical – on Monday night.

Shortly before 11pm, police responded to reports of a man allegedly assaulting people at a bus stop on Bader Drive in Māngere.

“One person was transported to Auckland Hospital in a critical condition. A second victim was transported to Middlemore Hospital in a serious condition. Two other people sustained minor injuries,” a police spokesperson said.

A 25-year-old man was arrested at the scene, and he appeared in Manukau District Court on Tuesday charged with wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

The man appeared in front of Judge Janey Forrest and was granted interim name suppression before being remanded in custody.

He will next appear in court later this week.

The Mangere Town Centre bus station was partially closed on Tuesday morning, according to Auckland Transport Travel Alerts.

Buses were still running to schedule and there were temporary bus stops set up.