Kiwi cop jumping the ditch says he wants to be able to 'make ends meet'

John – not his real name – joined the New Zealand police force nine years ago. Now, he’s jumping the ditch and heading to Aussie. (File photo)

For months there’s been talk about Kiwi cops jumping the ditch to continue their policing careers in Australia.

But, for the first time, a New Zealand detective who has taken the bait and will be joining an Australian police force in January has agreed to talk about why he’s upping sticks and crossing the Tasman Sea.

The detective – who Stuff has given the pseudonym John – has been with New Zealand Police for nine years, and lives in one of the motu’s largest cities.

“It’s as simple as this – I can’t make ends meet here. I’ve been in the police force for nine years, and I’m essentially being paid the same as I will at the end of my first year in Australia,” John told Stuff.

With police pay negotiations reaching heightened tensions after a resounding rejection of police HQ’s latest offer, interest in joining Australian police forces is growing.

The Northern Territory police force, for example, is offering cops the opportunity to earn “more than” NZ$148,127 in their first year – at least double what they could expect to earn in Aotearoa in the same time frame.

Two Kiwi cops have already joined the force, a spokesperson for the Northern Territory said, and 17 more applicants from New Zealand are waiting in the wings.

Almost a decade into his career, John lives in a one-bedroom flat with his partner, which has the cheapest rent they could find in the area.

Meanwhile, once in Australia, John hopes to have matched his current salary by the end of the first year with added bonuses like paid overtime and shift allowances.

“I want to be able to afford to have a family, and I can't do that in New Zealand.

“I’m not asking for much, I just want to be able to live comfortably and progress my life outside of work,” John said.

John gave the example of a colleague who has four children under 5-years-old.

“His entire pay packet goes to his mortgage and his partner works to make sure they still have money for food and power.”

Only half of John’s nine years with New Zealand Police will be recognised – but he’s willing to take the hit for the sake of being able to afford to start a family.

“I love investigating, and putting the pieces of the puzzle together; I love helping people, and building their trust, but it’s got to be sustainable.”

John said he’s been getting “near daily” messages from other Kiwi cops considering making the move.

“I think there are a lot of people waiting to see what happens with this latest round of police negotiations, but if things don’t turn around, I think a lot of the people expressing interest will pull the switch.”

Supplied Jason Thackeray, 53, moved to Australia eight years ago – and hasn’t looked back since.

Jason Thackeray, 53, moved from policing in Aotearoa’s Wairoa to Australia’s Northern Territory eight years ago and says he hasn’t looked back since – not least because his wages have tripled.

Thackeray had done 11 years in policing and – alongside his wife and then 7-year-old daughter – was “looking for a change”.

The New Zealand Police had just gone through a three-year pay freeze at the time.

“At the end of the day, policing is policing, and it’s going to be hard no matter where you work, but you really get a sense the Northern Territory police force are trying to make it easier for you.”

Supplied Thackeray, middle, says that while policing in Australia “certainly has its own problems, like crocodiles”, he has no regrets about the move.

Thackeray said he was given $5000 upfront to help with the move to Australia, and while he’s worked in seven postings in the time he has been in Australia, it hasn’t cost him “a bean”.

“You get free housing for the whole of your career too – in 2019, we built a brand-new house, and now we’re being given $30,000 a year to put towards the mortgage.”

Long-service leave is recognised in Australia, to the point that Thackeray now gets three months' service leave, on top of the seven weeks' recreational leave officers already get.

Aussie police officers also get paid overtime, which Kiwi cops don’t.

“All of these incentives really do add up. It was the best decision my family and I ever made.”

According to President of the Police Association Chris Cahill, “the real risk here is the snow-ball effect”.

“My real concern is that while the initial numbers – although significant – aren’t crippling, if they were to each take two or three friends with them, that then starts to create some really significant issues for us,” Cahill said.

Cahill was also concerned that New Zealand Police wouldn’t start feeling the effects of the mass exodus until December, when resignations ahead of a January start in Australia began to roll through.

“I think the police could be in for a shock at the end of the year and with no clear timeline for when the pay negotiation resolution could be, the interest in moving to Australia is heightening,” he said.

When approached by Stuff for comment, a police spokesperson said: “Police are aware of recent campaigns by Australian police to target New Zealand Police staff”.

“While there may be some staff who are considering a move, many of our people became officers to help their own communities, and they are committed to continuing that work here.

“As an organisation we have been working hard to make sure NZ Police is a workplace where people feel valued and safe,” the spokesperson said.