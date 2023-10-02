Multiple reports of sexual abuse, or tainted memories?

A former All Black has gone on trial accused of sexually abusing his daughter in the 1990s.

This story contains some details of sexual abuse.

A woman has been telling people for over three decades that her former All Black father had sexually abused her, says the Crown.

But Robert Kururangi’s lawyers say his daughter, Emma-Jayne Kururangi, has false memories and the jurors cannot rely on them.

Kururangi has pleaded not guilty to sexually violating his daughter and indecently assaulting her when she was aged between five and eight years old in the 1990s.

Emma-Jayne has asked the Court to revoke her automatic name suppression given to complainants in sexual abuse cases.

Lawrence Smith/Stuff Former All Black Robert Kururangi appears at the Manukau District Court.

In his closing address at the Manukau District Court on Monday, the Crown prosecutor Aminiasi Kefu reminded the jurors that as a child Emma-Jayne complained of sexual abuse by her father to her mother, a psychologist, a social worker and her brother.

As an adult she went on to tell her father’s ex-partner and an uncle before approaching the police in 2020.

“She has no motive to lie, no gain or benefit for her father to face these charges,” Kefu said.

“She’s not motivated by malice or anger... She’s doing this to protect her nieces and nephews, her son. Most of all she is doing it for closure and justice.”

Kefu said any inconsistencies in Emma-Jayne’s complaints are explained by her age at the time and her inability to articulate what had happened to her when she was a child.

“Time does erode memory, but she has not lost the memory of those allegations.”

Kefu anticipated Kururangi’s lawyers would point to the diaries of Emma-Jayne’s mother and allege that Emma-Jayne’s reading of the diaries have some how distorted her memory.

But Kefu said while the diaries are a reminder of the “toxic environment” she grew up in, they did not contain details of the allegations themselves.

“She has brought these memories that she has kept since she was five-years-old for you to accept them or not.”

Kefu told the jurors Emma-Jayne had told them the truth and there was independent evidence that supports her.

He reminded jurors of a Facebook message Kururangi sent to Emma-Jayne and other members of the family in 2020.

Part of the message, included in the Crown evidence book for jurors, reads: “you abused yourself not me, hump yourself to sleep at nite, you did something rude to me in a bath...”

Kefu asked the jurors: “What type of father would do that? A father who has sexually abused his child and is trying to shift the blame on to her.”

David White/Stuff Criminal barrister Annabel Maxwell-Scott.

In her closing address, Kururangi’s lawyer Annabel Maxwell-Scott dismissed her client’s Facebook message as “silly” and said the allegations had caused her client heartache.

“This trial is about whether these things actually happened or are the confused and twisted memory of an entirely fraught childhood."

She recounted to the jury a story about hearing Father Christmas’ sleigh bells as a child. She wanted it to be true and her parents’ encouragement only reinforced her conviction. Sadly, she now knows, as an adult, that she is unlikely to have heard Father Christmas.

Maxwell-Scott said Emma-Jayne may well believe the abuse happened. She reminded the jurors that at no point in her cross-examination had she accused Emma-Jayne of lying.

“An honest witness is not the same thing as a truthful witness... Can you be sure Emma-Jayne’s recollections are accurate?”

She said Emma-Jayne’s account of what happened had changed overtime.

Maxwell-Scott said memories change with time, especially childhood memories, and children’s memories are susceptible to the adults around them.

“We’re not saying she is making it up but that the memories are altered.”

Maxwell-Scott said at the time the abuse is said to have happened, Emma-Jayne’s parents were going through a messy divorce. She said for most of the time Emma-Jayne was in the care of her mother and her mother’s feelings about her father had tainted Emma-Jayne’s memories.

“There’s no winners in this case, this is a family ripped apart.”

On Tuesday the jurors will hear Judge Karen Grau sum up the case before they retire to consider their verdicts.