Manslaughter charge laid over Rangiora crash that killed teenager Zara Mitchell

09:37, Oct 06 2023
Rapson is due to reappear in Christchurch District Court on October 17.
Chris Skelton/Stuff
An 18-year-old man has been charged with manslaughter over the Rangiora crash that killed Canterbury teenager Zara Mitchell.

Adam Michael Rapson was charged with allegedly driving a vehicle in a manner that was dangerous, causing the death of Mitchell, failing to stop when signalled by police, driving a vehicle that had been ordered off the road and driving unaccompanied on a learner licence.

Police have added three additional charges – manslaughter and two counts of dangerous driving causing injury.

Kai Schwoerer/Stuff
An 18-year-old was killed in a crash in Rangiora early Sunday.

Four people – including Zara’s boyfriend – were in the car when it ploughed into a tree in a McIvor Place property on September 17.

It happened after police were called to a report of illegal street racing activity in Rangiora, just before 4.45am, Canterbury Rural Area Commander Inspector Peter Cooper said at the time.

“Police followed an offending vehicle for a short time, but then stopped due to the manner of driving and the urban environment,” Cooper said.

Rapson is due to reappear in the Christchurch District Court on October 17.

Zara Mitchell died in the crash last month.
Cheyanne Bell/Supplied
