Manslaughter charge laid over Rangiora crash that killed teenager Zara Mitchell

An 18-year-old man has been charged with manslaughter over the Rangiora crash that killed Canterbury teenager Zara Mitchell.

Adam Michael Rapson was charged with allegedly driving a vehicle in a manner that was dangerous, causing the death of Mitchell, failing to stop when signalled by police, driving a vehicle that had been ordered off the road and driving unaccompanied on a learner licence.

Police have added three additional charges – manslaughter and two counts of dangerous driving causing injury.

Four people – including Zara’s boyfriend – were in the car when it ploughed into a tree in a McIvor Place property on September 17.

It happened after police were called to a report of illegal street racing activity in Rangiora, just before 4.45am, Canterbury Rural Area Commander Inspector Peter Cooper said at the time.

“Police followed an offending vehicle for a short time, but then stopped due to the manner of driving and the urban environment,” Cooper said.

Rapson is due to reappear in the Christchurch District Court on October 17.