Lauren Dickason sleeps with teddy bears made of daughters' clothing, writes to supporters

Lauren Dickason was found guilty of killing her three daughters in 2021.

Lauren Dickason sleeps with teddy bears made out of her daughters’ clothing and has been communicating with supporters.

Jake Kenny, a reporter forThe Press in Christchurch, told Newsable about how Dickason had written to a group of online supporters. She also sent them a painting and a photo of the three teddy bears with their names embroidered on them.

The South African doctor, 42, was found guilty by a jury of the murder of her twin daughters Maya and Karla, 2, and their older sister Liané, 6, on the night of September 16, 2021, in Timaru.

Kenny said a closed Facebook group of Dickason’s supporters has been growing since after her trial.

On the two-year anniversary of the murders, the group sent a care package to Dickason at Hillmorton Hospital in Christchurch, including South African food and comfort items.

Kenny said Dickason “responded to this by sending them a handwritten letter thanking them for their love and support.

Supplied/Stuff Dickason's handwritten letter to her supporters.

“She also sent them a painting of a sunflower, which has become a bit of a symbol for the group to show their support”.

Dickason said in the letter that she sleeps with the teddy bears at night to remember the “wonderful cuddles” she had with her children.

Supplied/Stuff Sunflowers Dickason painted have become an important symbol for her supporters.

Last month, The Press revealed a book of supportive letters penned to Dickason, along with the group’s plans to host a peaceful march in Christchurch in November ahead of her sentencing the following month.

George Heard / Pool Lauren Dickason appears in the High Court in Christchurch for the first day of her trial.

