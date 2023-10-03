Police hunt for 'multiple people' after fatal shooting in Palmerston North

Hori Gage, centre left, was shot in a vehicle outside the address and died at the scene.

Police have revealed they’re searching for “multiple people” in relation to the fatal shooting of Hori Gage in Palmerston North in August.

The 27-year-old Mongrel Mob member was shot and died in a vehicle outside his home on Croydon Ave in Highbury on August 6.

His children and partner were in the car with him at the time of the shooting and were held at gunpoint during the attack, police previously revealed.

Now, two months later, police have said they believe “multiple people” are responsible for Gage’s murder.

According to Detective Sergeant Dave Wilson, there are “are multiple people responsible for the murder and the subsequent burning of a Nissan motor vehicle on Aranui Rd in the hours afterwards”.

Two vehicles – a silver SsangYong Rexton, registration number HJP372, and a silver Subaru Legacy station wagon – have already been recovered by police in relation to the murder, Wilson said.

The vehicles have been confirmed as being used by the alleged offenders and have undergone forensic examination, he said.

Wilson added that police remained interested in sightings of the SsangYong in and around the Gillespies Line, Aranui Rd and Tremaine Ave areas on August 6.

Alecia Rousseau/Stuff Police are at the scene of a fatal shooting in Palmerston North on Sunday. (Video first published August 6.)

Police ask that anyone in the area with CCTV cameras on their property, and who hasn’t spoken to police, to come forward.

Gage’s partner, Amethyst Tukaki, previously released an emotional statement about the father of four, and urged the public to see him as “more than just a Mongrel Mob member”.

“He is a father, partner, brother, son, uncle and friend. He is loved by many, and he didn’t deserve any of this. His family didn’t deserve to witness this disgusting act of inhumanity,” she said.

Tukaki pleaded for anyone with information about her partner’s death to “do the right thing” and come forward with any information.