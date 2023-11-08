Man accused of fatally shooting Mongrel Mob boss at church can be named

The man charged with the alleged “deliberately targeted” killing of an Auckland Mongrel Mob boss just before Christmas at a church event can now be named.

Thomas Richard Tahitahi​, 41, had fought to keep his name a secret at the Court of Appeal, but the panel of judges dismissed the application.

Tahitahi’s lawyer, Matthew Goodwin​, then sought leave to the Supreme Court.

But on Wednesday at the High Court at Auckland, Justice Mathew Downs​ confirmed interim name suppression had now lapsed.

Tahitahi is charged with murdering Daniel Eliu. He has pleaded not guilty and is set to go to trial in 2024.

Eliu, president of the Notorious chapter of the Mongrel Mob, was shot six times and died outside the Papatoetoe Seventh-Day Adventist Community Church on December 17.

Chris McKeen/Stuff Daniel Eliu was attending a Grace Foundation session at the church.

At the High Court suppression hearing, Justice Edwin Wylie said the accused is alleged to have approached Eliu from behind and shot him in both legs before firing four more shots into his back. He said part of the police case will rely on security camera footage.

The killing shocked family and mob members.

He had been to prison multiple times, including for kidnapping and abusing a former partner and for slashing a man’s face with a box cutter who he considered a nark.

At the time he was killed, Eliu was attending a sharing session, called True Stories, run by the Grace Foundation which seeks to improve the lives of people from marginalised backgrounds.

The Court of Appeal’s reasons for Tahitahi’s name suppression being lifted cannot be reported.