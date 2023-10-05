Police slam 'vicious, unprovoked attack' on 65-year-old man in broad daylight

Police say the attack was “appalling and unprovoked”. (File photo)

A 65-year-old man was attacked in broad daylight following a near miss in his vehicle with two dirt bikers coming from the Hauraki Rail Trail, police have said.

In what police say was a “vicious, unprovoked attack”, the man was left with serious injuries that meant he needed hospitalisation on September 20.

Now, over two weeks later, police have arrested two people in Te Aroha over the road rage incident.

According to Detective Sergeant Ben Norman, both alleged offenders fled the scene in the direction of the rail trail on the afternoon of the attack.

On Tuesday, Eastern Waikato Police executed a search warrant at a local address, locating the bikes involved and arresting a 34-year-old man for the assault, Norman said.

This man appeared in Hamilton District Court on Wednesday, facing a serious assault charge and a second younger male was referred to Youth Aid Services.

“Police would like to thank the Te Aroha community for their assistance in identifying those responsible.

“This was an appalling and unprovoked attack of an elderly member of our community,” Norman said.

He encouraged anyone who witnessed the assault to speak to police.