Dairy owner one of two people injured in alleged 'violent assault' at west Auckland dairy - witness

Police have cordoned off New Windsor Dairy in Auckland after two people were injured, one critically, following a stabbing.

A witness to the attack, who owns an adjacent shop, said one of the victims was the owner of the New Windsor Dairy and he’d been stabbed in the neck and cheek.

A 24-year-old man has been arrested in relation to the alleged “violent assault” which took place shortly after 10.30am on Thursday morning.

“His wife begged the offender not to attack and take all the money, but he went ahead,” the witness said.

Abigail Dougherty/Stuff Police cordoned off New Windsor Dairy in Auckland after two people were injured.

Emergency services were called to a report of a person who had been stabbed at a dairy on New Windsor Rd at around 10.40am, Detective Inspector Glenn Baldwin said.

”A number of people in the store at the time intervened and managed to apprehend and restrain the offender.

“They have also provided assistance to the injured man as well as a secondary victim, a woman, who was also injuried”.

Cain Tai, a neighbour, said he visited the dairy shortly before the incident happened to grab a pie and was “shocked” to hear what happened.

Abigail Dougherty/Stuff The entire block of shops was cordoned off on Thursday.

“The dairy owners are so nice, it’s shocking,” Tai said.

Police remained at the scene, which is near the busy intersection with Maioro St.

“Police are still in the early stages of determining the exact circumstances of what has occurred. Further updates will be provided when we are in a position to do so,” Baldwin said.

A Hato Hone St John Spokesperson said two ambulances, one rapid response vehicle and one manager responded.

Two people were taken to Auckland City Hospital; one person in a critical condition and the other with moderate injuries.