Man and woman arrested for allegedly running underage prostitutes, supplying drugs in Bay of Plenty

A 49-year-old man and a 31-year-old woman have been arrested for allegedly facilitating underage prostitution in Rotorua.

The duo appeared in the Rotorua District Court on Thursday on charges including assisting a person under 18 years of age to provide commercial sex services, unlawful sexual connection with a young person, possession of cannabis for supply and possession of methamphetamine for supply.

They have both been remanded in custody to appear again on 27 October.

The pair allegedly ran an illegal commercial sex service involving underage girls and supplied them with cannabis and methamphetamine.

Detective Senior Sergeant John Wilson said anyone who believes they are a victim of similar incidents and who has not yet spoken with police is encouraged to do so.

You can get in touch by calling 105 or online here, referencing file number 230613/4890.

