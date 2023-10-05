Man and woman arrested for allegedly running underage prostitutes, supplying drugs in Bay of Plenty
A 49-year-old man and a 31-year-old woman have been arrested for allegedly facilitating underage prostitution in Rotorua.
The duo appeared in the Rotorua District Court on Thursday on charges including assisting a person under 18 years of age to provide commercial sex services, unlawful sexual connection with a young person, possession of cannabis for supply and possession of methamphetamine for supply.
They have both been remanded in custody to appear again on 27 October.
The pair allegedly ran an illegal commercial sex service involving underage girls and supplied them with cannabis and methamphetamine.
Detective Senior Sergeant John Wilson said anyone who believes they are a victim of similar incidents and who has not yet spoken with police is encouraged to do so.
You can get in touch by calling 105 or online here, referencing file number 230613/4890.
Sexual violence: Where to get help:
-
Rape Crisis 0800 88 33 00, click link for local helplines.
-
Victim Support 0800 842 846.
-
Safetalk text 4334, phone 0800 044 334 webchat safetotalk.nz or email support@safetotalk.nz.
-
The Harbour Online support and information for people affected by sexual abuse.
-
Women’s Refuge 0800 733 843
-
Male Survivors Aotearoa Helplines across NZ, click to find out more (males only).
-
If you or someone else is in immediate danger, call 111.
-
If you or someone you know is in a dangerous situation, click the Shielded icon at the bottom of this website to contact Women's Refuge in a safe and anonymous way without it being traced in your browser history. If you're in our app, visit the mobile website here to access Shielded.