Woman missing after allegedly stealing kayak in Kāpiti Coast named

At around 8pm on Saturday night a woman (pictured) allegedly stole a kayak from a Raumati property, north of Wellington, and was seen entering the water in the kayak.

A woman who went missing after allegedly stealing a yellow kayak off the Kāpiti Coast on Saturday was 29-year-old Michaela Leger, from Ōtaki, police have confirmed.

No one was home when Stuff visited the Ōtaki house where Leger is listed as living on Monday.

However, neighbours confirmed police had been seen there on Monday morning. Some heard an argument about a girl and where she was, coming from the house two nights ago.

The woman allegedly stole the two-person sit-on kayak, from a property in Raumati, north of Wellington and was later seen entering the water in it.

She was wearing a long-sleeved red top and grey track pants, and carrying a white and pink bag.

The person who reported the matter to police lost sight of the woman on the kayak at around 8.30pm.

Police, Coastguard and the Westpac Rescue Helicopter undertook a search until 12.30am Sunday morning, and resumed shortly after 8am.

David Unwin/The Post Patrols scour the area around Raumati Beach on the KÄpiti Coast, searching for a missing woman.

On Monday morning, a police spokesperson said, despite an extensive search by air, land and sea, Leger had not yet been located, nor the yellow two-person kayak she was in.

“Police would like to thank our various search and rescue partners for their work so far to locate Michaela, including LandSar, Coastguard, Surf Lifesaving NZ, the Department of Conservation, and the Royal New Zealand Airforce (RNZAF),” a police spokesperson said.

“Police are extremely concerned for Michaela and are working to support her whānau. We know there will be lots of people out and about at beaches and in the water around the region today, and we’re asking people to keep an eye out for a yellow two-person kayak.”

Anyone with information which could assist inquiries, is asked to contact police via 105 and quote file number 231022/0452.