Gang member violently attacked intellectually disabled man, smashing bottle on his head

The patched Mongrel Mob member attacked an intellectually disabled man in an unprovoked attack on a Napier street. (File photo)

A Mongrel Mob member violently assaulted an intellectually disabled man in an unprovoked attack that saw him beat the man repeatedly and smash a bottle over his head as he tried to get away.

The victim, a 48-year-old Napier resident, went for a walk on the morning of November 13 last year and accidentally ended up on Kelvin Road, in the suburb of Maraenui.

At around midday the assailant, 29, a patched Mongrel Mob member, got out of a car, approached the man and challenged him to a fight.

The assailant has not been named as he faces other unrelated charges.

The assailant, who has a large tattoo across his face, was barefoot and shirtless and exposed a bulldog tattoo on his chest.

He punched the man in the face, causing his mouth to bleed.

Supplied The assault occurred on Kelvin Road, in the suburb of Maraenui, Napier.

The man was terrified. He pleaded with the gang member to leave him alone, then ran away from him.

Local residents heard the commotion and came to see what was happening.

They heard the gang member yell “I just want a hug, come on cousin”, and the man yelling “he’s not my cousin, I don’t know who he is, he’s trying to hug me”.

The gang member went to the car and grabbed an empty 1 litre glass vodka bottle, then continued chasing the man down Kelvin Road armed with the bottle.

The rest of the attack was captured on CCTV. It showed the man looking over his shoulder and seeing the gang member in pursuit. The man stopped running and tried to shield himself. But the gang member arrived at speed and punched the man in the head.

Stuff The gang member appeared in the Napier District Court on Friday. (File photo)

The man hunched over and got onto the ground in the foetal position, trying to protect himself.

The gang member then kicked him in the head, then tried to pull the man’s sweatshirt off him, before delivering three roundhouse punches to the man’s head.

The gang member then raised the glass bottle above his head and smashed it down on the man’s head, causing a 6cm wound that began bleeding profusely.

Several members of the public intervened, trying to distract the gang member, at which point the man tried to get away.

But the gang member caught him again. He kicked him in the head. The man tried to protect himself but the gang member delivered another three roundhouse punches to the man’s head, then kneed him in the head.

The gang member then took the man’s sweatshirt and walked back to the car before leaving the scene.

The car was located by Police later that afternoon. The man’s sweatshirt was found in the back seat of the vehicle.

The victim needed to go to hospital for treatment. In addition to the wound to his mouth and the back of his head, he sustained bruising to his right eye, grazing and bruising to his forehead and the right side of his face, and a small wound to his index finger.

The gang member declined to comment to police.

He appeared in the Napier District Court on Friday where he pleaded guilty to a charge of aggravated robbery and assault with intent to inure.

He was remanded in custody and will be sentenced in December.