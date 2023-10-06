Man arrested after allegedly kidnapping, threatening to kill two kids

The man has been arrested after the kids managed to escape

A man has been arrested after allegedly kidnapping and threatening to kill two kids in Havelock North on Thursday.

According to police, the man is facing kidnapping charges after allegedly approaching two children and coercing them into going with him.

Around 6.45pm the two children walking in the Nimon St area were approached by the man, according to Eastern District Crime Manager Inspector Martin James.

The man made threats and forced the children to stay with him, he said.

They managed to escape and ran to safety at a nearby house, where the homeowner alerted the police.

“The man attempted to flee the area but a quick response from our Police staff with the help of the residents in Havelock North saw the man arrested.”

NZ POLICE/Supplied Police search for the house where a night dress was stolen from, after a man allegedly kidnapped two kids

The 38-year-old man has been arrested by police and is facing charges of kidnapping and threatening to kill in the Hastings District Court.

Police said they were appealing for residents in the wider area to check their properties for items of clothing that don’t belong there, or items of clothing of theirs that were missing.

The man is thought to have dumped a black puffer jacket and other property within this area, James said.

He also at some point acquired a night dress from around the area, with police looking to identfiy where it has come from.

“Police will be going door-to-door in the area today as part of our ongoing enquiries, and to offer reassurance to residents.”