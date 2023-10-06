Man charged with kidnapping girls and threatening to kill is in custody by consent

A man accused of kidnapping two girls in Havelock North and threatening to kill one of them has appeared in court and was remanded in custody by consent.

The 38-year-old man appeared before a Justice of the Peace in Hastings District Court on Friday afternoon.

The man is also facing a breach of his bail conditions. He was granted interim name suppression and will appear again on Monday.

Earlier on Friday, police said the man approached the two children at around 6.45pm in the Nimon St area.

Eastern District crime manager Inspector Martin James said the man made threats and forced the girls to stay with him.

The girls managed to escape and ran to safety at a nearby house, where the homeowner alerted the police.

“The man attempted to flee the area but a quick response from our police staff with the help of the residents in Havelock North saw the man arrested,” James said.

NZ POLICE/Supplied Police say the man at some point acquired this night dress from around the area, and they were looking to identify where it had come from.

Police said they were appealing for residents in the wider area to check their properties for items of clothing that don’t belong there, or items of clothing of theirs that were missing.

The man was thought to have dumped a black puffer jacket and other property within this area, James said.

He also at some point acquired a night dress from around the area, with police looking to identify where it had come from.

“Police will be going door-to-door in the area today as part of our ongoing enquiries, and to offer reassurance to residents,” James said.