Politicians tense and cautious during a long and worrying campaign

Te Pāti Māori is standing by its claims against a National Party supporter, and has doubled down on criticism of the police.

Safety and vitriol during this campaign has become a central issue, affecting all parties.

James Shaw is the most recent politician to publicly admit during a media stand-up that he had received an aggressive letter. But the Green leader subsequently said he doesn't wish to overstate the issue.

“I got an abusive note in the mail at home a few weeks ago. It was nothing like what some of my colleagues and other MPs or candidates have had, particularly those who are women and/or Māori,” he said.

Shaw said he was confident police and Parliament’s security team could protect candidates. While Te Pāti Māori co-leader Rawiri Waititi has slammed police, saying they aren’t taking safety concerns seriously and vowing to make a formal complaint to Police Commissioner Andrew Coster.

Meanwhile, National leader Christopher Luxon, who’s travelling with a police protection squad, said his party was concerned enough about safety that it opted to hire private security guards for some other candidates.

KAI SCHWOERER/Stuff Green Party co-leader James Shaw has received a threat at his own home.

Shaw said the letter he received was a bit worrying, but stressed it was minor compared to what other MPs cop.

“Ultimately, as we keep saying, this is a feature of this campaign, and it is something that all of us as political leaders have got a responsibility to just, like, calm the tone down.”

Te Pāti Māori claims that a threat was also delivered to candidate Hana-Rāwhiti Maipi-Clarke’s home. Other parties have raised similar claims: that Labour candidate Angela Roberts was slapped at a public meetin; and that a National candidate moved homes due to safety concerns. Others have faced verbal threats, and National said a volunteer faced “an allegedly intentional dog attack”.

This fraught political environment is heightening tension on the campaign trail, making many politicians be more cautious. In recent weeks, some political actors have also pointed to the dangers they’ve seen, deploying them in political arguments.

National Party campaign manager Chris Bishop drew a bow between violence towards his party and gangs “supporting Labour”, while Te Pāti Māori president John Tamihere has said threats towards his party was due to National and ACT’s “race-baiting”.

VANESSA LAURIE/Stuff National leader Christopher Luxon says his party has hired private security.

Police say no connection between Te Pāti Māori candidate’s visitor and vandalism

The most widely reported example of this tension has been around Maipi-Clarke’s safety. She is a newcomer to politics and, at 21 years old, has a chance of entering Parliament either on the list or if she unseating Labour veteran Nanaia Mahuta in Hauraki-Waikato.

Waikato-based Detective Inspector Darrell Harpur​ confirmed police were investigating an alleged burglary at Maipi-Clarke’s home, and a threatening letter that had been left behind.

Since then, Te Pāti Māori’s leaders, party president Tamihere and co-leaders Waititi and Debbie Ngarewa-Packer, have discussed other examples of concerns Maipi-Clarke has had as they’ve accused the National and ACT parties of stoking racial division.

On Wednesday, Tamihere claimed a man had “unlawfully” entered Maipi-Clarke’s home that morning. Ngarewa-Packer told Stuff the man was there to intimidate the candidate, as he was “anti-Māori, anti-Te Tiriti”.

Chris McKeen/Stuff Te Pāti Māori co-leader Debbie Ngarewa-Packer spoke to Tova about violence on the campaign trail.

In an interview on the Tova podcast, she said police told the party he was connected to other incidents at the property, such as the theft of a hoarding promoting Te Pāti Māori.

But the police have not confirmed that. In fact, Harpur​ issued a statement saying there were no lines of inquiry into who stole the hoarding. He pointed out a number of hoardings, from various parties, had been vandalised in recent weeks.

And the man who went to Maipi-Clarke’s home on Wednesday, although he is a National Party supporter, said he wanted to congratulate the Māori Party candidate after a Whakaata Māori poll showed she could beat Mahuta. He said they’d met at a political forum during the campaign and, given they live nearby, he stopped by with the hope of wishing her well for the last stretch of the campaign.

The elderly Pākehā man said he hoped Maipi-Clarke would make it into Parliament, and wanted to see more young wāhine Māori in politics.

Andrew Dalton, TVNZ/Supplied Rawiri Waititi and James Shaw during Thursday night’s TVNZ Multi-Party debate.

But on Thursday night, Waititi maintained the party line that this visit had more sinister undertones. He rebuked the police statement saying the incidents hadn’t been racially motivated, saying police never investigated them.

“I absolutely have no confidence in the police officers that were there at that time,” he said.

Soon after, a Māori Party minder, Waititi’s wife Kiri Tamihere-Waititi, interrupted reporters who asked about the incident. She stood in front of a camera as Waititi was asked about the police response to Maipi-Clarke’s safety concerns.

“We’ve got to move on from this. Ask something else,” she said, as Tamihere waved at Waititi to leave the press stand up.

Police said it had supported a number of political candidates with security concerns, and were investigating threats and other reports. It said there was a national policing focus to ensure safety during the campaign, with an option to provide extra security to candidates when required.