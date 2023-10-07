Queen St homicide: Alleged accomplice arrested, murder-accused still at large

Dariush Talagi, 24, is still on the run following the fatal shooting on August 3.

Police have arrested a woman linked to the alleged murder of Sione Tuuholoaki​ on Auckland’s Queen St in August.

The 23-year-old woman is allegedly an accomplice to the alleged killer, Dariush Talagi​, who is still on the run from police, 65 days after Tuuholoaki was fatally shot.

She has been charged with being an accessory after the fact to murder and will appear in the Auckland District Court on Monday, police said in a statement.

Tuuholoaki died in hospital after what police described as a small group fight on the corner of Queen St and Fort St shortly before midnight on August 3.

It is alleged Talagi, 24, pulled a gun during the fight, firing at least four shots, hitting one victim in the head and another in the abdomen.

He then fled on a Lime e-scooter.

Chris McKeen/Stuff Talagi allegedly fled the Queen St incident on a Lime e-scooter.

Detective Senior Sergeant Craig Bolton said police are committed to finding Talagi, who is facing a charge of murder.

It is believed Talagi may have changed his appearance to evade capture.

“We continue to remind any associates that we are still looking into, and following up, information that is being provided to us.”

“Anyone found to be aiding or assisting Talagi to evade police in any way, may be liable to prosecution for being an accessory after the fact.”

Talagi is considered dangerous and should not be approached, Bolton said. Anyone who sees him should phone police on 111.

Additional information can be provided at police.govt.nz/use-105 or anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111, quoting file number 230804/3399.

Supplied Sione Tuuholoaki was passionate about art, design and tattoos.

Tuuholoaki, 26, has since been remembered as a “loveable soul” by a friend of 12 years.

“He was easy to approach. He would never judge anyone and just took them as they were.”

“He was so full of life and had such a big impact on people he met. He was such a loveable soul, passionate about what he loved – which is art, design and tattoos.