Man found dead on Northland street, homicide investigation launched

Police have launched a homicide investigation after a 24-year-old man was found dead in the middle of the street in Ruakākā early on Thursday morning.

According to a police spokesperson, police were called to the scene just after 4am and found the man lying on Peter Snell Rd.

Stuff understands the man was shot.

Two blue tents could be seen in the middle of the road and a police cordon was in place. A large police caravan and ten marked and unmarked police cars were at the scene too.

Mana whenua representatives were also at the site to ensure cultural safety and to undertake a blessing of the site.

Chair of the local trust board Patuharakeke and Whangārei District councillor, Deborah Harding, said kaumātua arrived at the scene around 11.30am to help support the whānau.

She understood the deceased was a Ruakākā village resident.

“Obviously, we have a lot of sympathy for the family, and also for the community which has been through hard times in recent months.”

Police were following “positive lines of enquiry to locate those involved”, Detective Inspector Al Symonds of Whangārei Criminal Investigation Bureau said.

Anyone who saw “suspicious activity” in the Peter Snell Rd area in the early hours of Thursday, or who has information that could help assist the investigation, should contact police, he said.

“We know the community will be feeling concerned about this incident but please be rest assured we are doing everything we can to locate those responsible and hold them to account.

“We believe this is an isolated incident and that there is no danger to the public,” Symonds said.

A scene examination has begun and police have closed Peter Snell Rd along the Tamingi St and Tamure Place intersections and motorists are advised to avoid the area.

“We apologise for any inconvenience this will cause commuters.”

The incident appears to have taken place less than 100m from a property where two children were found dead in May this year.

A Ruakākā woman has since plead not guilty to two charges of murder in relation to the children’s deaths, and is due to appear in court again in November.