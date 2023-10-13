Man killed on Northland street named, as police urge public to come forward with information

Police are investigating after the murder of a 24-year-old man in Ruakākā early on Thursday morning.

A 24-year-old man found dead on a Northland street on Thursday has been named as Tiena Pickering.

A homicide investigation was launched after Pickering’s body was found on Peter Snell Rd in Ruakākā.

Detective Inspector Al Symonds said Pickering’s body would be returned to his whānau on Friday.

No one had been arrested yet, and Symonds said while police were following positive lines of inquiry there was “a lot of work ahead” for the investigation team.

"We appreciate the public interest in this case however we still need to work through our investigation process.

"Ruakākā locals can expect to see a continued police presence in the area in coming days."

Police would like to hear from anyone who saw suspicious activity in the Peter Snell Rd area in the early hours of Thursday October 12, or who has information that could assist the investigation.

People could call police on 105 or make a report online at https://www.police.govt.nz/use-105 referencing file number 231012/4721.

Reports could also be made anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

The incident took place less than 100m from a property where two children were found dead in May this year.

A Ruakākā woman has since plead not guilty to two charges of murder in relation to the children’s deaths, and is due to appear in court again in November.

The two incidents are not believed to be related.