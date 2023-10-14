Man shot, house fired at in firearms incident in Gisborne

Police say members of the public reported a series of gunshots in the Stout Street and Taruheru Crescent area around 9.45pm Friday. (File photo)

A man in his 20s received a gunshot wound to the leg in a series of gang-related firearms events overnight in Tairāwhiti.

Police say members of the public reported a series of gunshots in the Stout Street and Taruheru Crescent area around 9.45pm Friday, where there were two vehicles of interest.

Shortly after, there were reports of shots being fired from a vehicle towards a house on Rimu Street.

Police believe the incidents are gang-related.

Tairāwhiti Area Commander Inspector Sam Aberahama said scene examinations were underway on Saturday.

“We would like to thank the numerous people who called in to police reporting these incidents, as the sooner we know, the quicker we can respond and help prevent further harm,” Aberahama said.

“We also have one of the vehicles of interest in our possession, and are following further lines of inquiry to piece together what happened.”