Police following 'positive leads' in Wellington homicide investigation

A police cordon, looking down from Nevay Road, after a homicide investigation was launched in Wellington

Police say they are following “positive leads” in the hunt for the person who killed a mother-of-three found dead in her Wellington home.

Officers were called to the property on Totara Rd, Miramar, about 2pm on Monday after someone discovered the woman’s body inside.

A homicide investigation is underway.

On Tuesday evening, Detective Senior Sergeant Tim Leitch, the officer in charge of the investigation, said police believed the killing was an isolated incident, and there was no risk to the public.

Investigators were “following positive leads to locate the person responsible”.

Police were not in a position to release the victim’s name, Leitch said.

A scene examination at the Totara Rd property would continue for the next few days.

Stuff has learnt the victim of the killing is the listed owner.

On Tuesday, her mother told Stuff: “We’re all very shocked about what’s happened.”

She declined to comment further.

The victim, aged in her 60s, coached netball and worked as a piano tutor in Wellington. Her husband died several years ago.

Netball Wellington community director Sue Geale said the woman was an important member of the city's netball fraternity, and her death would be felt widely.

"It will be a shock."

Geale remembered the woman as a passionate, happy person, who was the "heart and soul" of the club she was affiliated with.

"We're incredibly sad it's one of our community."

Leitch said police wanted to hear from anyone in the area who saw or heard anything suspicious or concerning from early Saturday morning to early Sunday morning.

Anyone with information that might assist the investigation should call 105 and quote file number 231016/0002.