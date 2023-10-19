Prisoner's vandalism of sprinkler system puts city's courts out of action for three weeks

The Napier courthouse has been closed since a prisoner damaged a fire sprinkler. (File photo)

A prisoner’s attack on a fire sprinkler system in a cell of the Napier courthouse has caused extensive flooding and has led to the courts being closed for three weeks.

The court closed last Friday after the prisoner, being held in a cell on the first floor, vandalised the sprinkler system. The incident caused the evacuation of the entire building, which includes District Court courtrooms and the Hawke’s Bay region’s High Court.

Courtrooms suffered extensive water-logging and water dripped through the ceiling of the ground-floor and onto parts of the registry area.

Matters scheduled for Napier have been transferred to Hastings District Court since Monday.

An advisory on Thursday said the courthouse would remain closed until November 6.

A police spokesperson said no charges had been laid in relation to the incident so far.