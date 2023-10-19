House of Head Hunters gang members searched as police look for body of missing teen

Detective inspector Callum McNeill speaks to media, four months after the disappearance of Jayden Manfredos-Nair in April.

A house belonging to members of the Head Hunters gang has been searched by police following the disappearance of a West Auckland teenager.

Jayden Mamfredos-Nair went missing on April 21 and hasn’t been heard from since. His disappearance was reported to police three days later.

Mamfredos-Nair was 19 when he disappeared and would have turned 20 a few weeks later.

In August, police announced his case was being treated as a murder investigation, despite not having located his body.

Waitematā CIB Detective Inspector Callum McNeill said police now believed the case was a homicide.

Caroline Williams/Stuff Polcie search a HeadHunters gang pad in Dairy Flat for missing man Jayden Mamfredos-Nair.

On Thursday, McNeill said police had searched an address in Auckland’s Dairy Flat in the hopes of finding his body.

Police at the scene, were witnessed using ground penetrating radar, which can help locate burial sites or buried evidence.

New information had led police to the property on Young Access Rd, which was currently occupied by members of the Head Hunters gang, McNeil said.

“There will be an increased number of police in the area while this search warrant is conducted.

NZ Police/Supplied Jayden Mamfredos, who would now be 20, has been missing for almost six months.

“However, we can confirm there is no risk to the public in relation to this.”

By lunchtime, police had cordoned off the entire street with armed police standing guard.

A neighbour on the street said it wasn’t the first time police had visited the property. He recalled a couple of months ago there had been a raid.

“We used to see 20 or 30 motorbikes turning up there. A couple of months back around 4am, the police helicopter and a lot of officers were at the property, and we could hear them blaring out over a speaker that they had the house surrounded.”

Mamfredos-Nair’s mum said she was not aware of her son knowing anyone who lived out in Dairy Flat.

CAROLINE WILLIAMS/Stuff Police were using ground penetrating radar at the property, which can help locate buried evidence.

She said things were “always hard” after meeting with police and going over the investigation into what happened to her son.

Police continued to appeal for information on Mamfredos-Nair’s disappearance.

“It has now been almost six months since Jayden was reported missing and we know there are people in our community who know what happened to him.

“As time goes on and allegiances change, we urge those with information to come forward anonymously. It’s time to tell us where he is, so he can be returned to his grieving whānau.”

McNeil said he was “confident” arrests would be made in the near future.

Supplied Jayden Mamfredos has been missing from Massey in West Auckland for nearly six months.

The teenager was last seen at Birdwood Park getting into a black ute. McNeil said the two people who picked him up had connections to the Head Hunters gang and had so far refused to co-operate with police.

He had been wearing a black and white jacket, navy blue pants, grey running shoes and a black hat.

In an earlier statement, Mamfredos-Nair’s family said they were “distraught” and deeply concerned by his disappearance.

“Our hearts ache with worry, and we are deeply concerned for his safety and well-being. Jayden is a cherished member of our family, and we are desperately hoping for his safe return.

“Please help us bring our boy home.”

If you have information on Mamfredos-Nair’s whereabouts, contact police on 105 and reference Operation Violin.

You can also go online https://www.police.govt.nz/use-105 and reference 230424/9683. Information can be provided anonymously through Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.