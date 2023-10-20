Fraudster who fled to Australia on stolen yacht jailed for child sex abuse

Convicted fraudster Paul Bennett went on the run for years and has now been sentenced for sexually abusing a teenager.

A convicted fraudster who fled New Zealand on a stolen yacht has been found guilty of plying a teenager with ecstasy and indecently assaulting her.

Paul Bennett and a woman with name suppression, were found guilty of plying a teenager with MDMA ecstasy and indecently assaulting her, following a five day jury trial at the Auckland District Court.

On Friday Judge Brooke Gibson sentenced 60-year-old Bennett to one year and nine months for three charges of doing an indecent act with a young person and three of supplying ecstasy.

The judge sentenced the woman to one year and three months for two charges of doing an indecent act and one of supplying the class B drug.

But because both spent considerable time in custody awaiting their trial, they are both already eligible for release from prison.

Suppression orders prevented Stuff from reporting details of the case until now.

Rory O'Sullivan/Stuff Erin Leighton in 2015 when she had her automatic name suppression removed.

The survivor, Erin Leighton, has taken the brave step and revoked her name suppression.

She told the court on Friday that her life had been turned upside down by Bennett and the woman’s offending, and she eventually chose to leave her beloved sport behind.

She also lost friends and there was strain put on her family relationships.

“These people made an absolute mockery of not just me, but the New Zealand justice system.”

Leighton said she had served a 15-year sentence, waiting for Bennett and the woman to be brought to justice.

“I am proud I stood up for myself and for public protection, but would I recommend it? ... It’s a painful road where you’ll be re-victimised over and over ... It’s an absolute ball and chain on your life.”

She said that was reflected in the low rates of sexual abuse being reported.

Leighton said she wished the sentencing was the end of it but... “I know these ... people will continue to fight. It’s time the system stands up for what is right and puts an end to this nightmare.”

Abigail Dougherty/Stuff The Auckland District Court where Paul Bennett and a woman were sentenced on Friday.

In February 2008, Leighton was 15 years old and involved in motocross, riding competitively.

It was in the tight-knit bike scene that she came across Bennett, who was putting himself out there as a mover and a shaker, a man who could secure sponsorship deals for young riders.

One of those riders was Leighton’s boyfriend at the time.

Bennett would bring some of his riders out to train on the motocross track at the Leighton family’s farm at South Head.

Leighton was also a keen rider, but she had been sidelined with a dislocated shoulder in February 2008.

While recovering from her injury, Leighton went to a motocross event at Manukau where she bumped into Bennett.

In her interview with police, Leighton said her shoulder was causing her pain. When she mentioned this to Bennett, he offered her a miracle pill that his friend “Phil the chemist” had been working on.

“They said it was pain relief,” she said, “but I ended up bouncing off the walls.”

Erin said she had just been offered a deal from Honda and was desperate to get back on her bike.

“[Paul] said you can’t tell anyone about it because Phil the chemist will go to jail.”

She spoke of lying down in the carpark, her skin buzzing, and enjoying the feel of the stones against her face. She also expressed her love to friends and was “flapping” her arms like a swan.

The following month, Leighton went and stayed at Bennett’s. The woman was living in the same building.

The teenager needed some time away from home. She was also keen to get off the farm and, with two brothers, she looked up to the woman as a big sister figure.

“I thought she was beautiful. She took care of her skin and hair. She also looked after me.”

Erin said she and the woman would sometimes go shopping and on one occasion the woman took her to an upmarket hair salon in Takapuna.

While at Bennett’s North Shore home, Bennett offered her pills. She said the woman told her the pills would “flush her out”, improve her skin and brighten her eyes.

Erin told the police the drugs made her sweat profusely and Bennett and the woman suggested she have a shower.

When she got out of the shower she was led into a bedroom where coloured candles had been lit and the lights turned down.

She said she was told to lie on the bed and either Bennett or the woman massaged her back.

“They were talking about a threesome, they said: ‘It’s just sex, it doesn’t mean anything’... I remember he said: ‘If you want to get anywhere in motocross, you have to sleep with people’.”

Leighton said she recalled the woman showing her the scars from her breast implants as the woman lay naked opposite her.

There was also talk of a “special relationship” but Leighton refused their advances, pointing out she had a boyfriend.

She said she was coming down by that stage. She got off the bed and escaped to her bedroom.

The following day Bennett and the woman apologised and attempted to laugh it off.

Days later, her boyfriend had broken up with her. She would later find out Bennett had told her boyfriend he needed to break the relationship if he wanted to take his motocross seriously.

Towards the end of the month, Bennett invited her to his house again.

That night, Bennett and the woman again pressured the 15-year-old to take pills.

“I was just a kid who didn’t know how to say no,” Leighton said. She also spoke of Bennett promising to help her father who suffered pain from a medical condition.

Again, she found herself sweating. Leighton eventually found herself sharing a bath with the woman, while Bennett sat nearby on the toilet with the seat down.

Leighton was again taken to the bedroom where she was massaged on her back and front by Bennett while the woman lay naked next to her, talking.

Bennett then lay down behind her. Leighton got up from the bed and went to her room.

Leighton didn’t tell anyone about what had happened until Bennett ripped her father off in a deal over a motorbike.

“Everyone started finding out he was a fraud and everyone wanted their money back off him.”

Kathryn George/Stuff Judge Brooke Gibson said neither Bennett or the woman had taken responsibility for the offending.

In sentencing Bennett and the woman, Judge Brooke Gibson said both defendants maintained their innocence. Both also had convictions and could not claim credit for previous good character.

Gibson provided Bennett with a discount for the lengthy period he had spent on electronic bail.

He took time off the woman’s sentence for mental health issues.

Bennett has a colourful past but it eventually caught up with him.

Stuff has previously reported that Bennett fled Auckland, following his attack on Leighton.

He assumed a new identity and moved to Canterbury where he set about defrauding aviation companies. He was eventually arrested on board the 14-metre yacht Harlech in Sydney, Australia, in 2015.

He had sailed from New Zealand on the $145,000 cruising cutter, which was stolen from the Bay of Islands.

But in 2016 he was escorted back to Aotearoa by four Australian police officers and was arrested on arrival.

He eventually admitted seven charges relating to losses of $580,000. The charge relating to the yacht was dropped.