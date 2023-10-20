Police hunt for offender who may be 'seriously injured' after overnight burglary

Police say they have “concerns” for one of the nine alleged offenders because of the amount of blood left at the scene. (File photo)

One of nine alleged offenders is believed to have “seriously injured” themselves while breaking into a Napier liquor store overnight.

According to Detective Glen Yule, police are asking for the public’s help to find the nine offenders, including the one they believe has been injured.

Yule said that shortly after 3.30am on Friday, the group of “youths” broke into the Big Barrel liquor store in Carlyle St by smashing through the front door by hand.

“We have concerns for one of the youths, who has cut his lower right leg while kicking the front door.

“The amount of blood left at the scene indicates he suffered a serious injury which would present as an obvious limp,” Yule said.

After causing “extensive damage” to the store, the group took large amounts of alcohol and vape products, before leaving the liquor store in four vehicles, he said.

“This is a huge, unnecessary cost to the business and has been upsetting for the business owner.”

A scene examination was carried out on Friday and police are making “extensive enquiries to locate the individuals behind this senseless crime”.

Anyone who may have information about this burglary is asked to contact police via 105 and reference the file number 231020/3632.